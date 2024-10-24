For Disney fans, you can’t have Halloween without a trip to Salem and an annual visit from the witchy Sanderson Sister. Since Hocus Pocus debuted in 1993, the franchise has been one of the House of Mouse’s most profitable franchises. For over 30 years, this terrible trio’s spooky universe has been on countless t-shirts, been a centerpiece for stores like Hot Topic and Spirit Halloween and has conjured up Funko Pops for both the original film and its 2022 sequel. Now, Funko has unveiled their latest Hocus Pocus Pops that cover two fan favorite characters.

The new Pop figures are Max and Allison. The latter of which has the lovable talking black cat Binx by her side. While the Sanderson Sisters, Billy Butcherson and Max’s younger sister Dani have received their own figures in the past, this is the first time Max and Allison have gotten the Funko treatment. The figures will be $15 USD each. Both are Funko Shop exclusives.

The Spellbinding Magic of ‘Hocus Pocus’

When it comes to family-friendly Halloween horror films, none are as iconic as Hocus Pocus. The authentic fall atmosphere, witty writing and fun musical score are just some of the things that make the original film so iconic. However, it’s the memorable characters/performances that make Hocus Pocus a must-watch every Halloween. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy have made the Sanderson Sisters pop culture legends with the sequel proving they haven’t lost their spellbinding touch in the last three decades. That being said, the heart of the first film lies with Max (Omri Katz), Dani (Thora Birch) and Allison (Vinessa Shaw). The reason why Hocus Pocus works so well is its great brother-sister coming-of-age story with Max’s romantic sparks with Allison adding even more timeless sparks to the overall magical plot. This trio sadly didn’t appear in Hocus Pocus 2 as it focused on a completely new young cast dealing with the Sanderson Sisters' return. There is a Hocus Pocus 3 possibly in the works, so fingers crossed that the next sequel will see Max, Dani and Allison make a comeback.

Where Can You Stream ‘Hocus Pocus’?

Both Hocus Pocus films are currently streaming on Disney+ alongside other family-friendly haunts like Halloweentown and The Nightmare Before Christmas. The original classic is also playing in select theaters in honor of the countdown to Halloween. Before your next trip to Salem, you can pre-order Max and Allison’s Pops on Funko’s website. The pre-order period will close on Friday, November 1st. The figures are expected to ship on April 16, 2025.