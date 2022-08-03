To celebrate the return of the Sanderson Sisters after nearly three decades, Kellogg's has unveiled a brand-new limited edition cereal, "Berry Brew!" The limited-time breakfast cereal, just in time to herald Hocus Pocus 2's arrival to Disney+ in September, is said to be casting its spell over grocery store shelves sometime in August nationwide. It's no soul of a child, but it is part of a unique balanced breakfast.

According to Bleeding Cool, Kellogg's is rolling out a brand-new concoction intended to enchant customers with the flashy new "Berry Brew" flavor. Described as "purple, orange and yellow star-shaped pieces topped with green and purple flecks," the sugary creation is meant to recall the Sanderson Sisters' flowing robes, with none of the menacing spell-casting. The box is a deep purple image of the Salem night sky, with the infamous Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary Sanderson (Kathy Najimy) illuminated in the glow of a full moon. The sisters are atop their magical cleaning devices, no doubt out to kidnap some unsuspecting trick-or-treaters. The cereal will be available for purchase in August, on shelves nationwide for the retail price of $4.29 for 7.7 ounces, or a 12-ounce box for a dollar more.

Director of Kellogg's Brand Marketing, Sadie Garcia said:

"Disney's Hocus Pocus has been a part of family Halloween traditions for years. Now, with Kellogg's Disney Hocus Pocus 2 cereal, families can celebrate spooky season alongside the Sanderson Sisters as they return on Disney+ this fall."

Though the 1993 movie, whose story spanned 300 years, ended with the witchy sisters turning to dust, in the end Winifred's wicked spellbook's eye pops open sinisterly. While the meaning of this was left open to interpretation for three decades, fans will finally get to see the Sanderson Sister's unholy return after they are summoned during a harmless ritual. On Becca's (Whitney Peak) 16th birthday she and her friends, Cassie (Lilia Buckingham) and Izzy (Belissa Escobedo), perform a magic ritual. The spell is meant to be a birthday tradition between the Salem teens, followed up by a scary movie marathon, but according to legend the 16th birthday is extra special - that's when a witch receives her powers. Unfortunately for the three girls the black flame is lit, and the sisters are released from whatever confines kept them locked away, unleashing them on the children of Salem.

Joining the cast will be Doug Jones (Pan's Labyrinth) reprising his role as Winifred's unfortunate ex-boyfriend and zombie Billy Butcherson, Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale (Arrested Development) as Mayor Traske and Sam Richardson (Veep) as Gilbert.

Once fans have gotten their hands on Kellogg's Berry Brew cereal, the long-awaited sequel Hocus Pocus 2 will premiere on Disney+ on September 30. You can see the cereal below, as well as the official teaser trailer: