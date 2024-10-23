Halloween brings with it many a spooky addition to the cinematic lineup. From nightmare-inducing chillers like Speak No Evil to franchise installments such as Terrifier 3, October 2024 has been the perfect month to celebrate all things horror. However, not everyone is necessarily a fan of losing sleep thanks to monsters and ghosts, which is where the family-friendly Halloween sub-genre comes into its own, with Kenny Ortega's Hocus Pocus arguably the very best. No stranger to a theatrical rerelease, 2024 brings the Sanderson Sisters back to the big screen, with the most recent weekend helping the film toward a major Box Office milestone.

In total, Hocus Pocus now sits on $49.9 million at the domestic Box Office, with the next few days in theaters guaranteed to see that figure cross the $50 million mark and earn the timeless classic another accolade. Over the most recent weekend, the film earned just shy of $1 million in nationwide ticket sales, even outperforming the long-lasting Deadpool & Wolverine and Donald Trump biopic The Apprentice, despite also being available on streaming. After more than 30 years, Hocus Pocus proves once again that its magic refuses to fade, with the love and admiration given to the Sanderson Sisters and everyone else in Salem, Massachusetts only growing with each passing October.

The 'Hocus Pocus' Sequel Recaptured Some of the Magic

Image via Disney+

To follow on from a cult classic like Hocus Pocus, especially considering almost three decades had passed, was always going to be a tough venture. So many elements of the first film have endeared themselves to the hearts of millions, from the iconic costumes to brilliant musical moments. Therefore, the second would likely have to wait for its high points to age with a spark like its predecessors. However, that doesn't stop the sequel from being thoroughly enjoyable, and well worth the wait for the original's generations of fans. In Maggie Lovitt's review of the film for Collider, she said:

"While the sequel may not inspire anyone to name their cat Cobweb, it will undoubtedly find itself paired with Hocus Pocus on chilly fall evenings. Ultimately, Hocus Pocus 2 is a film about sisterhood, friendship, and the importance of our choices. A witch is only as strong as her coven, and she’s nothing without that fellowship. It summons the magic of nostalgia with laughs, heart, and music, and perfectly satisfies the heart of audiences trying to rekindle the past."

Hocus Pocus is about to hit the $50 million mark at the domestic Box Office. You can catch the rerelease in theaters right now.

