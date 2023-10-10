Hocus Pocus is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and because of that the Sanderson Sisters have been the cause of a lot of fun chaos in 2023. They’ve received new Funko Pops and apparel collections just to name a few. However, to top off the spellbinding celebration, Hocus Pocus has returned to theaters to quickly remind moviegoers the power of these witchy sisters.

The classic Disney film made $1.6 million over the weekend in 1,430 theaters domestically. This was enough for this family friendly Halloween adventure to crack the top ten in the number ten spot. This also shows audiences that Hocus Pocus is as popular as ever. In the last 30 years new generations have been introduced to this iconic world and like Nightmare Before Christmas, it’s the perfect getaway horror film for kids. The franchise's worth was also amplified when Hocus Pocus 2 finally released on Disney+ last Halloween. There is no doubt that audiences want to see more of the Sanderson sisters as the fan base proved with this chilling rerelease.

Hocus Pocus has become a cult classic because of its great fall atmosphere, pitch perfect depiction of the Halloween spirit, and iconic performances. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy’s Sanderson Sisters never get old.

The Magic and Legacy of ‘Hocus Pocus’

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

No matter how many times you watch either film, their kooky energy always finds a way to make your spooky heart smile. The original also delivered a touching brother-sister coming-of-age story that pulled on your heart strings as much as it made you die of laughter. Hocus Pocus had a lot more adult humor than you might remember, but that only ever enhanced its charm and emotional hook. The Sanderson Sisters have become an undeniable pillar of Halloween. Despite the film underperfoming in its original theatrical run in 1993, Hocus Pocus has aged finer than a witch’s cauldron on a crisp October night.

Both Hocus Pocus films are currently streaming on Disney+. However, the original is still in theaters for anyone wanting to return to Salem in style.