The good folks at LEGO have taken fans to some pretty extraordinary places over the years. Recently, they’ve dared audiences to take the plunge with a Jaws set and to travel deep into the depths of Batman’s Batcave. Now, the company has its eyes set on casting a spell on collectors around the world with the unveiling of a Hocus Pocus set that invites enthusiasts to knock on the door of the Sanderson Sisters’ cottage. Packed with tiny figurines of your favorite characters, beware of entering the witches’ home as their thirst for endless youth has never been more dangerous.

Ivy grows on the side of the cottage with no detail spared in Belgian native and LEGO fan Amber Veyt’s design. The gals are brewing up potions galore inside the walls with the feared booooook held tightly by Winifred’s grasp. The black flame candle is just begging to be lit while ropes, “please do not touch” signs, and even Thackery Binx warn outsiders to stay away. Dressed in her witchy Halloween costume, Dani finds herself as the apple of the sisters' eyes while Allison accompanies the siblings on their spooky quest.

Also included in the set are Sarah and Mary Sanderson, with Mary sporting her iconic goofy face and vacuum while Sarah sings a magical melody as she soars through the sky. Extras include a container of salt, potions, and more as the fight moves to the graveyard with stone markers for Emily Binx and Billy Butcherson. Clocking in at a whopping 2,316 pieces, this set is perfect for anyone who wasn’t able to take advantage of the Airbnb experience that celebrated the arrival of Hocus Pocus 2.

RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio Auditioned for This Role in ‘Hocus Pocus’

What’s Next for the Franchise?

Last fall, Disney+ summoned the sisters back after 30 years in the sequel film with the Sandersons receiving one more chance at staying forever young. Featuring the original ladies, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as well as Doug Jones who reprised his role as Billy Butcherson, the film gave audiences more of a background of the witches’ lives and how they became the feared women that we were introduced to in the original 1993 film. While the end of the movie seemed to wrap up the story of the ladies, it was recently announced that a Hocus Pocus 3 is in the works with no plot details being revealed at this time.

You can check out LEGO’s Hocus Pocus set below and conjure it into your collection by purchasing it here beginning on July 4.