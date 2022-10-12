The Halloween season is the time to watch your favorite horror movies. This includes family-friendly offerings like the classic Disney film Hocus Pocus. The film about three witches, the Sanderson Sisters, terrorizing Salem is a tale as old as time and the franchise has been given new life thanks to the long-awaited sequel last month. Hocus Pocus has always been a film with endless merchandising possibilities with Funko leading the charge in recent years. Now Funko is releasing a new exclusive Thackery Binx Pop that will certainly put a spell on you.

The Pop sees Binx in his cursed black cat form on top of Winifred Sanderson’s spell book. The figure is a Funko Shop exclusive and is available for pre-order for $15. There were so many memorable characters from the original. Binx was on the top of that list given his dry sense of humor and a rather dark backstory. If you haven’t seen the film in a while, it’s easy to forget that Hocus Pocus was a bit darker than your average Disney affair. Especially when you compare it to today’s Disney films. At the center of the film's tragic darkness is Binx. He was a boy whose sister was killed by the Sanderson Sisters — when Binx witnessed them killing her the witches cursed him to live out his grief as an immortal black cat. The only thing he could do is protect the dreaded black-flamed candle from being lit by a virgin. However, as we know, that doesn’t go as planned. While Binx does get some sort of happy ending with the curse eventually being broken and him being reunited with the spirit of his sister, his story’s still bittersweet nevertheless.

Even though Hocus Pocus is nearly 30 years old, it hasn’t lost its magical allure. From its great spooky atmosphere to its fun characters to its memorable soundtrack, it perfectly captures the spirit of Halloween and then some. No matter how many times you watch it, the film never gets old because it gleefully reminds us of the thrill and horror of being a kid on Halloween night.

RELATED: 'Hocus Pocus 2' Is Disney+'s #1 Domestic Film Debut to Date

Thankfully the sequel was a good spellbinding film in its own right as well. While it retained the magic atmosphere of the original, Hocus Pocus 2 smartly didn’t cast the same spell twice. While the original was this fun coming-of-age story about outgrowing the cynicism that comes with aging, the sequel was this rather emotional tale about sisterhood and a person only being as strong as their coven. While Binx wasn’t in the sequel, there were a lot of fun Easter eggs that made fans feel his spirit.

The Thackery Binx exclusive is now up for preorder on Funko’s website. You can also view their entire Hocus Pocus collection on their website while you’re there. While you wait for Binx’s Funko to arrive, you can stream both Hocus Pocus films on Disney+ now. Check out the trailer for the sequel down below.