Halloween is almost here, and to celebrate the scary occasion, Disney will be sending Hocus Pocus back to the big screen. Audiences will be able to dive deep into this classic starting on October 18. It was also recently announced that The Nightmare Before Christmas will be making its grand return to theaters in time for the spooky season. The Sanderson sisters will come back from the dead to haunt Salem, Massachusetts and viewers can have plenty of fun with the beloved comedy directed by Kenny Ortega.

Hocus Pocus follows the story of the Sanderson sisters. Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najimy) weren't the most popular individuals in their community due to their magic. The town of Salem decides to execute them for their crimes, but not before the witches invoke a curse that could bring them back to life under the right circumstances. Max Dennison (Omri Katz) inadvertently brings the witches to the present three centuries later, setting the stage for the classic Halloween comedy to deliver spooks and laughs.

While Hocus Pocus didn't manage to become a box office hit during its original theatrical release, home media launches and cable runs have allowed the movie to become a cult classic. It's common to see the movie back in theaters in time for Halloween. Luckily for fans of the story written by David Kirschner, Mick Garris, and Neil Cuthbert, Disney didn't forget to continue the tradition. Hocus Pocus will return to the big screen a week before Venom: The Last Dance continues to celebrate the spooky season.

The Success of 'Hocus Pocus' Brought a Sequel to Life

Disney took notice of the success Hocus Pocus had in the years since it arrived in theaters for the first time. The studio decided to develop Hocus Pocus 2 because of it. The sequel was released on Disney+ two years ago. The premise of the new story follows yet another teenager who accidentally brings the witches back to life. This time, however, the teen, Becca (Whitney Peak), is tricked by a Sanderson fanatic, Gilbert (Sam Richardson), after he creates another Black Flame Candle. A third Black Flame Candle was revealed during a post-credit scene after Hocus Pocus 2, in case the studio ever wants Winifred, Sarah, and Mary to haunt the streets of Salem once again.

Hocus Pocus will return to theaters in the United States on October 18. It's available to stream now on Disney+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates when tickets become available.

