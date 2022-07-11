Fresh from the editing room, Hocus Pocus 2's teaser trailer has fans going stir crazy to know every detail about their beloved film's sequel. What we do know is that original director Kenny Ortega did not return to write direct or produce the sequel. In a 2020 interview with DigitalSpy, Ortega indicated he would love to be a part of the sequel, but had not been asked. Instead, director Anne Fletcher was tapped and will bring her own tone and style to the screen.

Questions of casting have been a large focus for fans with the three original heroes, Max (Omri Katz), Allison (Vinessa Shaw), and Dani (Thora Birch) seemingly not attached to the project. It wouldn't be the first time a major franchise has kept the return of stars secret until release. Understandably so, sequels should stand on their own instead of repeating the same formula scene-by-scene as the original. There are certain elements that should cater to the viewers who established the film while also drawing in a new generation of fans. Only time will tell if these desired components were included in the anticipated sequel.

Side Character Callbacks or Cameos

In Disney movies, there's no shortage of side character bullies, Hocus Pocus 2 will no doubt include modern-day teen bullies. What original audience members want to see is the return of Jay (Tobias Jelinek) and Ernie 'Ice' (Larry Bagby). Have these 90s bullies learned their lesson from their encounter with the Sanderson Sisters or as adults are they still small-town living, stealing candy from trick-or-treaters? Another side character callback fans would die seeing is the Sanderson Sisters knocking on the Devil's (Garry Marshall) one more time.

While these characters do not need to be essential to the sequel's plot, their callback or cameo is a nod to the original film and a gimme for the fans. As Disney continues to remake, adapt, and continue films from its golden era for a new generation, they must keep in mind the generation of fans that contributed to the success and stature of those films. Incorporating either of these side characters or the bus driver (Don Yesso) would go a long way with fans.

Mary's Vacuum Broom

If the film's homepage on Disney+ says anything, it's that brooms are back. Winifred (Bette Midler) has her broom, Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) a Swiffer, and Mary (Kathy Najimy) once again seems to have the short-end with robot vacuums of some sort. The original cord vacuum has become an iconic association with Mary's character like Sarah's blonde hair and Winifred's pouted lips and teeth.

The modernizing of the film is slowly being revealed in many ways, this being one of them. However, Mary on robot vacuums will provide a comedic touch, it would satisfy viewers and her character's established nature if she were to end up ditching the robots due to lack of charge and settle with the good 'ol corded vacuum for chasing children.

Disney Halloween Easter Eggs

Because Disney Halloween has become a cultural phenomenon since the film's 1993 release, it would be out of character for the Mouse House to not plant a few Easter Eggs. Disney and Disney-Pixar films are notorious for placing well-timed and hidden Easter Eggs in their animated films. Will they do that for Hocus Pocus 2? We hope so. Films like The Nightmare Before Christmas and Halloweentown go hand-in-hand with Hocus Pocus when it comes to Disney's Halloween.

Whether it's in the costumes of Halloween partygoers or trick-or-treaters, there are ample opportunities to fit in a Jack Skellington, Sally, or even Halloweentown reference. Hocus Pocus was filled with pop-culture references during the town hall party as Max's mom was dressed as Madonna and there were various other recognizable costumes. Dropping an egg nodding to these popular Disney Halloween films would acknowledge the dedication of the loyal fans in their support for the production giant's spooky films.

A Musical Number

It probably goes without saying, but we're going to say it anyway. The sequel is required to have a musical number. While the teaser trailer alludes to a musical number and the casting includes drag versions of each sister, it's a tough call to decide whether to bring back the iconic "I Put a Spell on You" or not. Doing so runs the risk of damaging the status of the original film. Fletcher and the production team must tread carefully with this one. Unconfirmed rumors and behind-the-scenes film footage shot by fans indicate that the Sanderson Sisters may be tackling Blondie's "One Way or Another."

In addition to a Halloween festival or party performance, will Sarah Sanderson repeat her siren call song "Come Little Children?" As the Sanderson Sisters return during a heightened age of technology, broadcasting "Come Little Children" may be a way to merge old and new styles.

The Dennison House

Like the cameos or side character callbacks, the Max and Dani's house does not need to be a focal point for the sequel. Many cinematic homes, Twilight's Swan House, for example, have become tourist attractions for fans itching to stand where their favorite scenes took place. Hocus Pocus is no different.

In the sequel, a quick pan of Salem as a new character bikes home or as trick-or-treaters pass by would satisfy the craving for fans to see the home that started it all. If Fletcher wanted to go so far as to include the original home, it could be the house the new characters live in or if Max and Dani do make an appearance, the house would serve as that segue to bringing them back to Salem.

