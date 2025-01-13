It's the end of an era as Hoda Kotb is counting down the hours on her last day on The Today Show. Hoda announced her exit back in September and many people in the entertainment world have spoken out about the news. One of the most recent celebrities to speak about Hoda leaving was Bravo's own Andy Cohen, who went on the show to explain how Hoda herself impacted his life and changed it for the better.

Hoda has been a key component of The Today Show for five years, and her announcement that she is leaving has made many people nostalgic. She has brightened everyone's mornings and a void will be felt on the show, but it shows what a great legacy she is leaving. Andy Cohen visited The Today Show for Hoda Kotb's last week, since he has been a guest co-host for many years, and Hoda has visited his show Watch What Happens Live as well.

Andy Cohen Will Forever Be Grateful to Hoda Kotb

During his visit, he recreated his segment from his show "Watch What Happens Five" in which he says his top things, but in this version, he called it "Five Things I Love About You, Hoda." During the segment, he talked about the different reasons he loves Hoda with one of them being known as "the best head of hair on television." The segment closed with Andy saying that Hoda was the person who changed his life as she was the one who told him it was the right time for him to have children.

"The courage and strength that you gave me to have my kids later in life." At the time, Andy was on the fence about having children and did not know if it was the right time, but Hoda changed it all for him as she was going through having a child for the first time on her own as well while going through the adoption process for her children. "And you were like, 'It's right on time. It's okay,' because I was worried about where I was in my life and my age, and you really set me straight and that conversation was very impactful to me personally, and I really thank you for that guidance."

Hoda not only impacted celebrities but has also impacted America's mornings for many years. It will be weird to not see her energy on The Today Show every morning, but her legacy will never be forgotten. The Today Show airs Monday through Friday at 7:00 a.m. EST on NBC and is available to stream on Peacock.

