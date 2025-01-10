Andy Cohen shared touching advice that The Today Show's Hoda Kotb once gave him that changed his life. Cohen appeared on an episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna from earlier this week as part of the celebration of Kotb's last week on the show. One piece of advice that Kotb gave him was on fatherhood. Kotb, who adopted two little girls in 2017 and 2019, adopted her girls when she was 52 and 54 respectively. But the beloved anchor shared a hopeful message with Cohen about fatherhood and his own dreams of kids that stuck with the Bravo host.

During their conversation, Cohen shared that it was Kotb's advice to him about kids that allowed him to have children later in life. Cohen was 50 when he had his son and then welcomed a daughter a few years later. When talking to Kotb, Cohen brought up a moment that the two shared in the hallway of his SiriusXM Radio show. "The courage and strength that you gave me to have my kids later in life," Cohen said. "You and I had a very impactful conversation in the hallway at Radio Andy one day."

Andy Cohen Has Recently Shared Sweet Stories About His Kids

Image via Bravo

Kotb responded that she remembered what Cohen was talking about and he went on to share that Kotb gave him hope that he could still have the family he wanted and he thanked Kotb for the guidance that she gave him. "And you were like, 'It's right on time. It's okay,' " Cohen recalled. "Because I was worried about where I was in my life and my age, and you really set me straight and that conversation was very impactful to me personally and I really thank you for that guidance."

Speaking with PEOPLE at SiriusXM's 10th Annual Radio Andy Holiday Hangout, Cohen talked about his children and how his son, Ben, is all about "love bombing" and his daughter just likes hanging out with him. "Ben is love bombing me so much, and Lucy also is so — any quality time that she and I get alone without Ben, she's so excited about," Cohen said. "I took her to the doctor today and she talked about it like I was taking her to, you know, see the Rockettes. She's like, 'Daddy and I — just Daddy and I — are going to the doctor, just Daddy and I.' So she's very much daddy's little girl." You can see Cohen hosting the reunion episodes of shows like The Real Housewives of Potomac.

