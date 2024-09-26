After more than five years as a co-anchor on TODAY, Hoda Kotb has announced that she will be stepping down from her post on the daily morning program. Despite her departure from the program, Kotb revealed that she would remain a part of the NBC family. She became a co-anchor of the flagship morning program in 2018. Hoda Kotb began hosting TODAY's 4th hour in 2007, and a year later it became Kathie Lee & Hoda as she co-hosted with Kathie Lee Gifford. In 2019, Jenna Bush Hager replaced Gifford.

Kotb tearfully revealed on the September 26 broadcast of TODAY that she came to this decision following her 60th birthday celebration in August. "I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new," she said. "I remembered standing outside looking at these beautiful bunch of people with these gorgeous signs, and I thought, 'This is what the top of the wave feels like for me.' And I thought it can't get better, and I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on."

Hoda Kotb Says 'I Will Miss You All'

While joined by her TODAY family on the couch, Hoda Kotb shared her intention to spend more time with her daughters. "Obviously, I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have," she said. "I feel like we only have a finite amount of time. And so, with all that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world." Her reveal did state that she would remain with NBC in an unspecified role.

For more than three decades, Hoda Kotb has been a major part of NBC News. She previously worked on Dateline before her time on The Today Show. Kotb wasn't the only on who got emotional at her announcement. co-anchor Savannah Guthrie reminded Kotb how loved she was and couldn't imagine TODAY without her. For Jenna Bush Hager, she joked, "I'm going to be showing up at your house like the stalker you are to Zac Brown. I will be there on your doorstep, and we are your friends forever." Beyond her announcement on air, Kotb shared a letter to the TODAY staff regarding her major decision.

