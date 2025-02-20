Hoda Kotb made headlines with her emotional departure from the Today Show, with the show becoming all about Hoda as her fellow hosts came together to say goodbye to the anchor, but what is she doing with her retirement? Hoda took to Instagram, posting a gallery with Joanna Gaines, hinting at a possible partnership. Kotb and Gaines have a lot in common and will be a great duo in whatever project they have planned.

Hoda Kotb has graced television screens for decades. Starting her career on NBC's Dateline, Kotb continued on becoming an anchor on the Today Show. Fans fell in love with Hoda for her kindness and joy as well as her antics alongside Kathie Lee Gifford and later Jenna Bush Hager. Now, after a fruitful career on NBC, Kotb has stepped away and decided to go in a new direction. Teasing a partnership with Gaines, Kotb has sparked discussion and curiosity over where their partnership is heading.

Kotb Teased a Partnership With Gaines

In the Instagram photos that Kotb posted, Gaines is side by side with Hoda as a cameraman is following them around. Gaines, who has become the it-girl of renovation these days, has always had a good relationship with Kotb, as seen in interviews. Joanna Gaines started her home renovation empire beside her husband, Chip Gaines. Together, the two amassed a fanbase that would follow them on HGTV to Magnolia. Kotb interviewed Gaines, and the pair have maintained a friendship over the years. Although a guest spot as one of Joanna Gaines' clients will surely make for a delightful episode, renovation and decoration seem right up Hoda Kotb's alley.

Although Kotb and Gaines went into two different areas on television, they have a lot in common. Both Kotb and Gaines are influential and love their careers, making themselves household names. Joanna Gaines is the most popular name in home renovation today, even founding her own network, Magnolia, while Kotb has won Daytime Emmys and is a bestselling writer. Hoda and Joanna will make a great team in whatever they do; other interviews and podcasts prove this. They always show respect for each other, and Hoda's bright, vivacious personality blends well with Joanna's optimistic and calm demeanor. Both women get along well and have similar values as two powerhouse women who love their families. Joanna and Hoda both found loyal fanbases with their infectious smiles and optimism.

What Is Next for Hoda?