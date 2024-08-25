Hoffman Family Gold, the latest spinoff from Discovery’s hit series Gold Rush, brings viewers back into the wild world of gold mining with a familiar face leading the charge. Todd Hoffman, the dreamer who kick-started the mining craze, is back - this time with his father, Jack Hoffman, and his son, Hunter Hoffman, for one final shot at striking it rich. The Hoffmans have ventured deep into the rugged heart of Alaska, where they’re battling everything from brutal weather to logistical nightmares, all in the name of gold. It’s remote, it’s treacherous, and it’s exactly where fortune seekers like the Hoffmans thrive.

Alaska’s untamed wilderness is practically another character in Hoffman Family Gold, making life difficult for the crew at every turn. From unpredictable storms to relentless cold, this isolated spot tests the Hoffmans as they try to rescue a failing mine. The pressure is on, and with a rookie crew and battered equipment, it’s a race against time before winter shuts everything down. But if there’s one thing we’ve learned about the Hoffmans, it’s that they don’t back down easily. This wild ride through Alaska’s goldfields is about more than just striking it rich - it’s about family, legacy, and the pursuit of a dream.

Without further ado, check out where the Hoffman Family Gold is filmed.

Hoffman Family Gold (2022) Release Date March 25, 2022 Main Genre Reality Seasons 2

Where Is ‘Hoffman Family Gold’ Filmed?

Hoffman Family Gold is primarily filmed in Alaska, about 85 miles northwest of Nome. To reach the site, miners must navigate a road that’s more like a rough trail. The journey involves crossing two mountain ranges and takes approximately three hours. But that’s just the beginning. Not only do miners have to endure the challenging journey, but they also need to transport their heavy-duty equipment to remote mining locations.

As one of the United States’ most significant mining regions, Alaska’s terrain plays a crucial role in the production of minerals like gold, silver, zinc, lead, and coal. Famous for its gold mines dating back to the 1860s, Alaska features rugged landscapes that closely resemble the conditions in northern Canada, particularly the Northwest Territories. Situated deep in the Alaskan wilderness, the area is only about 200 miles from the Russian border and close to Siberia. Given the isolation, both the gold mining crew and the filming crew need to be resourceful. If any equipment breaks down, they have to improvise on the spot rather than wait for help.

What Other Locations Has the Hoffman Crew Mined In?

Over the years, the Hoffman crew has mined all over the region, especially in Gold Rush. Below are some of the mines the crew have left their mark in:

Jim Nail Placer Mine (Porcupine Creek)

Tucked away in the Chilkat Valley, Porcupine Creek is a tributary of the Klehini River in the Skagway subdistrict of Alaska’s Juneau mining district. This spot is no ordinary creek - certain patches of gravel here are said to contain an impressive 0.0106 or more ounces of gold per cubic yard.

Quartz Creek Mine

Quartz Creek Mine is nestled in the Klondike, Yukon, near Toronto Creek, Canada. After losing their Porcupine Creek claim to “Dakota” Fred, the Hoffman Crew set their sights on this location, hoping it would lead them to gold riches.

Indian River Mine

The Indian River Claim spans multiple areas along the Indian River, with one claim just 2 miles from Quartz Creek. Another claim is 35 miles away, near Scribner Creek, separated by the towering 2000-foot Quartz Hill. And if that’s not enough, there’s another claim 6 miles further down the road, located 15 miles west of its partner claim.

Q.O.D. Mine

The Q.O.D. Claim is nestled along Maple Creek’s paleochannel, near its intersection with Q.O.D. Creek. It’s a short 15-mile hop from the Maple Creek Claim and just 1.5 miles inland from the Potaro River. Previously owned by Ed Hopkinson, this prime piece of land was sold to Tony MacDeCee. The nearest town is Mahdia, and the crew made their base at their jungle hideaway, 316 Mining.

McKinnon Creek Mine

The McKinnon Creek Claim covers 350 acres along McKinnon Creek, stretching 1.5 miles in length, and sits about 35 miles south of Dawson City. This spot lies 10 miles west of Scribner Creek.

The Hoffman crew didn’t just stick to the frozen north - they ventured as far as the jungles of Guyana in their hunt for gold, even landing themselves in some seriously dangerous situations. In one interview, Todd revealed a hair-raising story: after cashing out a hefty haul of gold, he found himself in a high-speed car chase. With two backpacks stuffed with cash, Todd was practically a walking target and armed men were hot on his trail, ready to snatch it all. Thankfully, Todd and his driver managed to make a narrow escape, but the ordeal understandably left him spooked and shaken. Though the cameras didn’t capture the chaos, it’s a chilling reminder of the real risks that gold miners face in the pursuit of fortune.

What Is ‘Hoffman Family Gold’ About?

Most recently, Hoffman Family Gold returned for its highly anticipated third season on June 14, 2024. Check out the official synopsis for Season 3 below:

"As three generations of Todd Hoffman’s family arrive in Alaska to mine the most promising claim they’ve ever held, tensions rise when Todd’s father, Jack, announces his final season. With winter fast approaching, the Hoffman crew must devise a plan to triple their output and mine 3,000 ounces before the ground freezes over, putting their legacy and livelihood on the line."

In Season 3, the Hoffman crew face their biggest challenges as they go head-to-head with an Alaskan tundra to strike a gold jackpot worth five million dollars. But before they could get their hands on all this fortune, they’d have to melt permafrost, devise engineering schemes, and tend to their wash plans. Mother Nature isn’t so motherly to the crew. It’s going to take a miracle for the crew to get through the season. The third season also marks Jack’s final run before he officially calls it quits. While things are pretty bittersweet, Todd and Jack are determined to make every second count.

Who Is in ‘Hoffman Family Gold’?

Todd just couldn’t stay away from gold mining for long. As one of the original trailblazers of the gold rush craze, Todd initially decided to pack up his gear and walk away from the risky business, choosing to focus on his family instead. But when whispers of a golden opportunity reached him, he couldn’t resist the pull. After four years away from the game, Todd is making a bold return to Alaska, determined to give it one last shot. This time, he’s not going it alone - he’s brought along his father, Jack, his son, Hunter, and crew members Jim Thurber, Andy Spinks, and Randy Hubler. Together, they’re ready to take on new risks and see if this mine can deliver the fortune they’ve been chasing.

However, it’s not going to be easy. Alaska’s brutal weather, inexperienced crews, and rundown equipment are all working against them. Todd knows he’s rolling the dice, but if he can pull off this rescue mission, he’ll secure mining rights for the next decade and possibly cement a family legacy. The clock is ticking though - he’s got just seven weeks before winter swoops in and shuts everything down.

Jack, Todd’s father, has his own history with Alaska’s treacherous terrain. A quarter century ago, he took a chance on mining and nearly lost everything, including everything he had in his life. His dream of striking it rich crumbled, and the disappointment of failing his family haunted him. But in 2010, Jack had a second shot at chasing his dream thanks to his son. Since then, he’s witnessed the Hoffman crew haul in over 6,000 ounces of gold. At 72 years old, Jack spends more time in the gold room than in the field, but his work ethic doesn’t fade. Besides Jack, Todd’s son, Hunter, steps in as the third generation of his family to join the gold mining adventure. Alongside Parker Schnabel, best known for his spin-off Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail, Hunter is one of the younger faces on the show. However, Parker’s got a bit of a head start - about five years older and far more seasoned in the Gold Rush game, having been deeply involved from the start.