Hoffman Family Gold first premiered in 2022 as a spin-off of the hit Discovery Channel series, Gold Rush. The premise of Hoffman Family Gold follows father and son duo Jack and Todd Hoffman as they take on the task of gold mining, specifically in the unforgiving Alaskan terrain. The spin-off also features Todd’s son, Hunter, as he attempts to learn the trade and carry on his family’s gold-mining legacy.

Working with a much smaller team on a reduced scale, Hoffman Family Gold highlights what mining operations look like in the remote parts of Alaska. From equipment failures to harsh weather conditions and the disappointment of returning with empty sluice boxes, the show proves that the search for gold is never a guaranteed success. With stakes as high as these, is the payoff enough to justify the effort?

The Haul From ‘Hoffman Family Gold’ Initially Surpassed Expectations