Reality television can come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, from the hunt for true love to a desperate bid for survival. Another niche style of reality television comes in the form of mining, with Gold Rush the largest export of this sub-genre. Debuting in 2010, the show saw many enigmatic characters come and go, with millions of viewers tuning in to see if any of the family-run businesses can find themselves some gold. Creator and star of the series, Todd Hoffman, helped propel the show to becoming the highest-rated series on Discovery, with the chance to see many non-miners turn their hand to potential fortune, the sort of underdog story it is easy to fall in love with.

After making both himself and the show a household name, Todd would turn his attention to a spin-off in 2022, which would see him take on massive mining challenges once again, only this time it's a family affair. Hoffman Family Gold has found success in both of its first two seasons, with a third outing sadly announced to be the last in its current format. That does not mean the show is necessarily ending, but it will be Todd's father, Jack's last season, with the unique viewing experience of watching three generations all mine together coming to a close. So, with all that in mind, here is a look at everything we know about Hoffman Family Gold Season 3 so far.

When is 'Hoffman Family Gold' Season 3 Coming Out?

Hoffman Family Gold will return on Friday, June 14, with the premiere episode airing at 9 p.m. PT. For fans of reality shows, this date also marks the premiere of the new CW series, The Big Takeover, which sees Nancy Birtwhistle traveling America trying to save struggling bakeries.

Where Can You Watch 'Hoffman Family Gold' Season 3?

As always, Hoffman Family Gold Season 3 will premiere on the Discovery Channel. Alternatively, the show will be available to stream on Discovery+, which also currently hosts all episodes of Seasons 1 and 2.

For those without a subscription who will need one in time to see Jack Hoffman's farewell, an ad-based subscription costs $4.99 per month, with an ad-free version available for $8.99 per month.

Is There a Trailer For 'Hoffman Family Gold' Season 3?

Although not officially a trailer, a teaser was revealed exclusively via TVInsider on May 23 and is available to watch above. "Quitters never win, and winners never quit." - the teaser ends with wise words from the man who will be bidding the show and mining goodbye after many years, and it seems that quote feels most poignant in this of all years. With awful weather conditions, including a flash flood warning that puts the safety of Todd's team into question, it truly looks as if the odds are stacked against the Hoffmans to bow out successfully, with their legacy truly on the line. Bolstered by a tense score, this teaser is enough to give any die-hard fan chills, with anticipation for the series at an all-time high.

What is 'Hoffman Family Gold' Season 3 About?

No strangers to the toughest of conditions, it seems as if Season 3 may prove to be the veteran miners' most difficult challenge yet. Of course, this season is just as much about mining as it is about family, with Jack's final outing likely causing Todd and the rest of the team to look back fondly on the precious time they spent together doing what they love. For long-time fans of Gold Rush and the Hoffmans, this may be a tear-jerker. An official synopsis for Season 3 reads:

"As three generations of Todd Hoffman’s family arrive in Alaska to mine the most promising claim they’ve ever held, tensions rise when Todd’s father, Jack, announces his final season. With winter fast approaching, the Hoffman crew must devise a plan to triple their output and mine 3,000 ounces before the ground freezes over, putting their legacy and livelihood on the line."

Excitingly, the synopsis for both episodes 1 and 2 have also been released, giving viewers a more detailed look at how the next treacherous journey will begin. Episode 1, titled "Richer by the Ounce," is described as, "Three generations of Hoffman risk the harsh Alaska tundra in an attempt to mine five million dollars in gold; mine boss Todd and his son Hunter rally to devise a plan." Episode 2, "Quarter-Million Dollar Cleanup," contains the description, "Melting permafrost makes mud out of pay dirt, and Andy devises an engineering long shot to prove the Lost Cut is rich with gold; Todd and his crew dial in the wash plants." Any further details are yet unknown, but it is most certainly clear that Mother Nature has no plans to let the Hoffmans succeed easily, with their experience, grit, and determination needed in abundance to get them over that golden finish line.

Who is in 'Hoffman Family Gold' Season 3?

More than ever, the cast of this series is crucial to a season. With Jack officially hanging up his hard hat after Season 3, his inclusion is the most poignant, with Todd getting the inspiration for the series from his father's many fascinating tales about his experiences mining for gold. Jack will be joined by the likes of Hunter Hoffman, Jim Thurber, Andy Spinks, and Randy Hubler joining him. Of course, the show wouldn't be what it is today without the innovative mind and expertise of the aforementioned Todd, who teased the appeal of a show like this to Oregon Live, saying:

"If you go to work, say at a factory here in Portland, you get home, and you’re not going to have a chance to go out and do the things we do, but you can crack open a beer, and ride the river with us for an hour out of your day. You can watch me make mistakes, and maybe get gold."

The show will once again be executive-produced by Ted Kamp and Franco Porporino, with producers on the show including the likes of Ryan Myhand, Jonathan Mayor, and Doug Michaels.