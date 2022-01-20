Great news, Potterheads! Hogwarts Legacy, Portkey Games' new upcoming RPG set at the titular Wizarding School, will be launching this year!

Despite previous reports of delay, a feature article posted on January 18 on the Wizarding World website confirmed that the game developed by Avalanche Software will be arriving sometime in 2022. The same blog post also highlights the other Potter-related releases that are set for this year, namely Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore being released in April, a Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History documentary featuring Steven Fry coming sometime this year, and a Harry Potter exhibition happening in Philadelphia on February 18, among other relevant information.

The upcoming Hogwarts Legacy is every Potter fan’s dream. It is a chance to dive into an immersive open-world of witches and wizards, the very same one introduced to us in J. K. Rowling’s books. Only this time, we are going back to the past to experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. The player’s character is a student at the prestigious Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry who discover they're at the center of their own epic adventure. In this game, the player gets to explore familiar locations that were seen in the movies, as well as new undiscovered locations. On top of that, you get a chance to live the Hogwarts life, discovering fantastic beasts, making friends, crafting potions, and learning new spells.

Image via Portkey Games, Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'Harry Potter' RPG 'Hogwarts Legacy' Attempts Damage Control With Inclusion of Trans Character Creation

In addition, our playable character is not a regular student but one who possesses an ancient secret that can put the entire Wizarding World in danger. With this newfound power, the player gets to decide how they will use it, either for good or for more dangerous purposes. They are the ones to forge their own legacy.

Unfortunately, there has not been any confirmation of exactly when the videogame will be available to play, although it is unlikely that we'll see its release during the first half of 2022. Fans were disappointed when early last year the game's release was postponed with no announcement of a prospect release date, although rumors were speculating that the game would be arriving in 2023. It seems like Harry Potter fans who are eager to finally have their Hogwarts experience won't have to wait that long!

When it launches, Hogwarts Legacy will be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, and PC.

'Hogwarts Legacy' Trailer Reveals an Expansive 'Harry Potter' RPG Featuring witchcraft AND wizardry.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email