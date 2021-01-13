Chalk this one up as a win for the Death-Eaters. The Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy, originally due out this year from Portkey Games and Warner Bros., will now arrive sometime in 2022. That's a bummer. The RPG, firmly set within the Wizarding World, was one of our most-anticipated games of the year. Now it looks like it'll be a most-anticipated title of next year instead (we hope).

It's not super surprising that this title is getting delayed. Call it the COVID effect, the Cyberpunk 2077 effect, whatever you want, the reality is that times are tough and customers are tougher, especially when a game doesn't live up to its own hype. The Hogwarts Legacy folks are wisely tamping down expectations at this point by not saying much now and waiting to say more later. Stay tuned for more as we hear it.

David Haddad, President of Warner Bros. Games, previously said this about the game in a statement:

"Hogwarts Legacy gives players control over their own experience with RPG gameplay unlike anything else in the Wizarding World, which will continue to build fan appeal in the Portkey Games label. Avalanche has brought to life this rich and deep world, full of action-packed magic, as well as a detailed, mysterious story to engage fans and gamers alike."

John Blackburn, Studio General Manager, Avalanche, added:

"It’s such an honor to work on such an amazing franchise and the team is dedicated to delivering an authentic Wizarding World experience that both Harry Potter and RPG fans will enjoy...Hogwarts Legacy is so special because it allows players to immerse themselves in a new narrative that is filled with complex characters, and, of course, magic.”

And here's how the game's Twitter account broke the news:

Here's the official synopsis:

Experience a new story set at Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Make allies, battle Dark wizards and decide the fate of the wizarding world.

Share Share Tweet Email

Liam Neeson on ‘The Marksman’, Possibly Returning to ‘Star Wars’, and Why He Loved ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Plus, if there is a role or genre he still wants to do