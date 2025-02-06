A Severance star is headed to Ireland for a new horror film. Adam Scott will star in Hokum, the latest film from acclaimed Irish horror director Damian McCarthy. Variety reports that Hokum will begin filming later this month in Ireland.

Scott will star as a horror novelist who comes to Ireland to visit a remote rural inn, where he plans to scatter his parents' ashes. What he doesn't realize, however, is that the inn is allegedly haunted by the ghost of a witch. "Hokum" means nonsense or superstition, so not everything may be as it seems. The film will also star Irish actors Peter Coonan (Peaky Blinders, Bad Sisters) and David Wilmot (Ripper Street, Station Eleven). It will be written and directed by McCarthy; it will be his third feature, after 2020's Caveat and 2024's Oddity. Collider's Chase Hutchinson lavished praise on the latter, calling it "as genuinely scary as it is darkly funny."

What Other Horror Films Has Adam Scott Starred In?

Although viewers may be more familiar with him as calzone-loving accountant Ben Wyatt on Parks and Recreation or "severed" office drone Mark on Severance, Scott has a long history with the horror genre. In fact, one of Scott's earliest big-screen roles was in 1996's Hellraiser: Bloodline, the fourth installment of the venerable horror franchise. Scott plays Jacques, the assistant to the 18th-century French aristocrat who first commissioned the Cenobite-summoning Lament Configuration puzzle box. Much later, in 2010, he starred in Alexandre Aja's creature feature remake Piranha 3D as a seismologist who studies the ravenous creatures. He starred in a pair of horror comedies, appearing as a member of a dysfunctional family who incur the wrath of a vengeful Christmas spirit in 2015's Krampus, and as the stepfather to the Antichrist in 2017's Little Evil. He is next set to appear this year in Oz Perkins' adaptation of Stephen King's The Monkey, where he will play the long-absent father of a pair of twins who are plagued by a misfortune-causing toy simian.

Hokum will be produced by Spooky Pictures founders Roy Lee and Steven Schneider, Image Nation’s Derek Dauchy, and Tailored Film’s Ruth Treacy, Julianne Forde, and Mairtín de Barra. Ben Ross, Dan Kagan, Rami Yasin, and Andrew Childs executive produce. Spooky Pictures and Image Nation previously collaborated on last year's sleeper horror hit Late Night With the Devil.

Hokum will film on location in Ireland later this month; no release date has yet been set. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.