Hell hath no fury like a mother protecting her children. Kicking off the spooky season is the upcoming nature horror flick Hold Your Breath, following a family whose lives are endangered by both seen and unseen forces. Set in 1930s rural Oklahoma during the Great Depression, Emmy-winning actress Sarah Paulson stars as Margaret Bellum, a mother of two who lives in a deserted farmhouse far from modern civilization. Trapped by the harsh Dust Bowl, and the mysterious arrival of a murderous drifter, Margaret and her daughters must survive their way through whatever comes their way.

However, it seems that the danger isn’t just coming from the outside. Inside their dainty little home, Margaret is plagued by visions of her painful past, harming her as she descends into madness with her two children in the background as scared witnesses. With the movie right around the corner, here’s everything we know so far about Hold Your Breath.

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Hold Your Breath will be released on October 3, 2024. Previously, the rural horror flick had its official debut in the Special Presentations section at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 12, 2024. The horror film joins a seasonally appropriate slate of titles arriving on the first weekend of October, including the Salem's Lot reboot, the sci-fi horror flick It's What's Inside, and the found-footage anthology film V/H/S/Beyond.

5 Where Is 'Hold Your Breath' Streaming?

Image via Searchlight Pictures

While Hold Your Breath is a Searchlight Pictures production, the period horror film will be forgoing a theatrical release and will instead be heading straight to Hulu.

For those who don’t have a Hulu subscription yet, audiences can opt for the ad-supported plan, which goes for just $7.99 per month (or $79.99 per year). However, be informed that the price is set to increase to $9.99 monthly and $99.99 annually starting October 17, 2024.

For those who hate ads, you can choose the No Ads plan, which offers uninterrupted streaming for $17.99 a month. Just like the ad-supported plan, the pricing for the No Ads plan is set to increase to $18.99 on October 18, 2024).

HULU SUBSCRIPTION PLANS

4 Watch the Trailer for 'Hold Your Breath'

Hulu released the official trailer for Hold Your Breath on September 9, bringing audiences all the way to 1930s Oklahoma during the plight of the Great Depression. Mother Margaret lives with her two young daughters in a shabby home trapped by the Dust Bowl. With debris constantly flying into their house and their air polluted, enduring these conditions in the American prairie lands isn’t easy for the family. But as the trailer progresses, Margaret has something more sinister to be more concerned about. Traumatized by hallucinations of her past, Margaret senses that a murderous drifter is lurking within the dust. An old-school thriller with an environmental twist, Margaret and her children must protect themselves from both the dust and the drifter, as “If you breathe him in, he’ll make you do terrible things”.

On September 27, Searchlight Pictures shared a brief clip from the film, featuring Paulson’s Margaret and Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s character, the mysterious, soft-spoken preacher Wallace Grady. Margaret laments about a traumatic event when she was separated from her children during a quarantine, and cries over the lengths she took to get back to her children. Wallace, a man of faith, tells her that no matter what happens in this world, she will meet them again in the afterlife for eternity. While Margaret tries to gulp in the preacher’s words, a part of her can’t help but slightly refute his beliefs. The sneak peek not only presents an in-depth look into Margaret and Wallace but also how themes of motherhood and religion are brought up in Hold Your Breath.

3 Who Stars in 'Hold Your Breath'?

Close

Paulson stars as Margaret Bellum, a woman living in rural Oklahoma with her two children. With her husband out of the area to find proper work, Margaret is left to tend the farm and take care of their daughters, Rose and Ollie. Following the aftermath of a heartbreaking incident, Margaret is overly protective of her daughters. When news of the drifter starts haunting their home, Margaret does everything she can to keep everyone safe, all while attempting to stay sane despite her sanity breaking through. Paulson recently snagged a 2024 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for her role as Toni Lafayette in Broadway’s “Appropriate”.

Playing Margaret’s 14-year-old Rose Bellum is Amiah Miller. Noticing Margaret’s highs and lows, Rose can’t help but carry the family burden as she witnesses her mother slowly descending into a downward spiral. Despite being meek and initially hapless, Rose will have to make a critical decision as a daughter and a sister. Miller most recently starred in the feature film My Best Friend’s Exorcism and David Oyelowo’s directorial debut feature The Water Man. Meanwhile, starring as Rose’s deaf younger sister Ollie Bellum is Alona Jane Robbins. Also deaf in real life, Robbins, together with the help of ASL Dialogue Coach/Consultant Anne Tomasetti, ensures her character communicates with signs from back in the 1930s, staying truthful to the historical setting.

Annaleigh Ashford stars as Esther Smith, Margaret’s sister-in-law. Just like Margaret, she too shoulders her own trauma. Following the loss of her husband, Margaret hits rock bottom, ultimately affecting her two sons. With a strong conviction of God, Esther slowly sheds her sweet demeanor and reveals something more antagonistic throughout the movie. Ashford is currently in production on the true crime drama series Happy Face. Lastly, Moss-Bachrach stars as Wallace Grady, a self-professed healer who’s been tending to Rose’s bouts of nosebleeds and promises to “fix” Ollie’s hearing problems. Coming to town with a savior-like identity, Wallace has his own dark secrets. The Emmy Award-winning actor is best known for his portrayal of the volatile yet vulnerable Cousin Richie from the hit series The Bear. He’s currently poised to star in the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps film.

2 What Is 'Hold Your Breath' About?

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Check out the official synopsis for Hold You Breath:

“Oklahoma, 1930s. The Bellum family house rests in a valley of dirt as clouds of dust blot out the sun. Margaret (Sarah Paulson) and her two daughters, Rose (Amiah Miller) and Ollie (Alona Jane Robbins), tend to their sparse farm while Margaret’s husband has left in pursuit of work. As they struggle to survive the punishing Dust Bowl environment, a mysterious stranger (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) arrives, threatening all they know and love. But is the threat a closer one?”

Following in the footsteps of Ari Aster’s Hereditary and Alexandre Aja’s Never Let Go, Hold Your Breath ventures to explore what motherhood looks like in the face of peril and sinister danger. Every day, mothers carry the responsibility of ensuring the safety and security of their children, no matter what their conditions are. Taking that theme up a notch, Hold Your Breath seeks to redefine the concept of motherhood on less-than-fertile grounds, a result of their poor ecosystem, and a mysterious foe lurking in the area. While Margaret’s trauma plays a role in the decisions she makes, it appears her decisions themselves are influenced by the conditions thrown in her way. Margaret is not just a victim of her personal tragedies, but also the destructive environment that not only torments her physically, but mentally.

1 Who Is Making 'Hold Your Breath'?

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Hold Your Breath is brought to Hulu by co-directors and screenwriter Karrie Crouse and co-director Will Joines. Crouse and Joines previously worked together on the short sci-fi horror film Propagation, which was chosen to screen at the Hammer Museum as part of the FLUX Screening series. Their short went on to play in competition at the SXSW Film Festival and Palm Springs ShortFest.

Lucas Joaquin joins the project as producer, with Zoë White as director of photography. A founding member of the production company Secret Engine, Joaquin recently worked on films such as Andrew Semans’ Resurrection, Karen Cinorre’s Mayday, and Braden King’s The Evening Hour. Meanwhile, White’s TV credits include The Handmaid’s Tale, Werewolf by Night, and Westworld.

Production designer Tim Grimes builds 1930s rural Oklahoma to life, while visual effects' supervisor on set Dale Fay concocts the Dust Bowl to screens. Having previously worked on The Marsh King’s Daughter, Grimes has also worked on films like Encounter and Antlers. Meanwhile, Fay is best known for his work on the series The Last Halloween, Defying Gravy, and most recently, Yellowstone.

Lastly, ASL Dialogue Coach and Consultant Tomasetti rounds up the main team. A deaf actor herself, Tomasetti is a nationally Certified Deaf Interpreter (CDI), and a 19-year Theater Interpreter Director/Advisor/Interpreter for Hands On. Tomasetti has worked on more than 90 Broadway and Off-Broadway stage productions.