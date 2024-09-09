Get ready to take a big gulp of oxygen, as Searchlight Pictures has released the first trailer for its upcoming horror film Hold Your Breath. The film stars a pair of familiar faces from FX's smash-hit series The Bear: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who stars as restaurant manager Richie, and Sarah Paulson, who appeared in the show during a guest spot in Season 2. The film takes the scares to 1930s Oklahoma during the Great Depression.

Paulson stars in Hold Your Breath as Margaret, a woman living in Oklahoma during the height of the Dust Bowl that ravaged the American prairie lands. Margaret, haunted by the past, becomes convinced that a murderous drifter is after her and her daughters. "I say keep the house sealed as best you can," Margaret is told. The trailer also provides some views of Moss-Bachrach's character, who tells Maraget that her girls are "lucky to have you." But all is not as it seems, as it is noted that, "If you breathe him in, he'll make you do terrible things."

The film also stars Annaleigh Ashford, Amiah Miller, and Bill Heck. Hold Your Breath has taken a long time to get to screens, as it was originally developed in 2020 with the title Dust, with Claire Foy set to star. However, Paulson eventually replaced Foy as the lead character. The film was written and directed by Karrie Crouse and Will Joines. It is produced by Alix Madigan for her Mad Dog Films banner and Lucas Joaquin for his Secret Engine banner.

Paulson and Moss-Bachrach Are Both Well Known

Paulson and Moss-Bachrach have both become hot-ticket items for Hollywood projects. Paulson has recieved dozens of awards, including an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe. She is perhaps best known for her role in the spooky anthology series American Horror Story, for which she collaborated with television mega-man Ryan Murphy. She would continue building up an impressive resume working with Murphy, and starred in two of his spinoff true crime shows, American Crime Story; the first about the trial of O.J Simpson and the second about the impeachment of Bill Clinton. She is also known for her work in films such as Carol and Bird Box, and was recently seen in the TV show Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Moss-Bachrach first broke onto the scene in Lena Dunham's HBO drama series Girls before a series of other roles, including as the Rebel fighter Arvel in the Star Wars series Andor. It is his role as Richie in The Bear, though, which has already filmed its fourth season, that gave Moss-Bachrach awards acclaim and widespread recognition. After Hold Your Breath, he will be jumping intro true mainstream territory, as he has been cast as Ben Grimm/The Thing in the upcoming MCU film The Fantastic 4: First Steps alongside Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Joseph Quinn. Photos of Moss-Bachrach in character as the superhero recently came to light.

Hold Your Breath will begin streaming on Hulu on Oct 3, 2024.