The Big Picture Holes is the top film on Hulu, with a 78% Rotten Tomatoes rating, proving its timeless appeal.

The story follows a boy wrongly accused of stealing sneakers, who is then sent to Camp Green lake.

Holes offers a blend of adventure, mystery, and heart, appealing to both older fans and new viewers.

In the ever-expanding universe of streaming services, Hulu has struck gold with a gem from the past: Holes. This beloved 2003 adventure-comedy has resurfaced as the number one film on the platform, delighting fans old and new. With a great 78% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Holes proves that some treasures are timeless. Based on the acclaimed novel by Louis Sachar, Holes intertwines multiple storylines, delivering a fun blend of adventure, mystery, and heart. The film, directed by Andrew Davis, stars a young Shia LaBeouf in his breakout role as Stanley Yelnats IV.

Wrongfully accused of stealing a pair of sneakers, Stanley is sent to the desolate Camp Green Lake, a juvenile detention camp where the boys are mysteriously forced to dig holes every day. At first glance, this grueling task seems like an arbitrary punishment. However, as the story unfolds, it becomes evident that the camp's sinister Warden (played with chilling authority by Sigourney Weaver, and her iconic rattlesnake venom nail polish) is on a quest for a hidden treasure linked to the notorious outlaw Kissin' Kate Barlow, portrayed by Patricia Arquette.

Alongside his fellow detainees, including Zero (Khleo Thomas), Stanley unravels a historical mystery that spans generations and discovers the true meaning of friendship and justice. One of the film's enduring strengths is its ability to weave together the past and present seamlessly. The ensemble cast, featuring Jon Voight as the menacing Mr. Sir and Tim Blake Nelson as the hapless Dr. Pendanski, delivers performances that steal every scene they're in.

Why 'Holes' Appearing is a Good Thing

Image via Disney

The resurgence of Holes on Hulu speaks to the enduring appeal of well-crafted storytelling, and the joy in rediscovering films from times past. In an era where reboots and remakes dominate the screen, Holes stands out as a reminder of the magic that original adaptations can bring. For many, revisiting Holes is a nostalgic trip back to a time when they first encountered the captivating tale of Stanley Yelnats and the cursed treasure of Camp Green Lake.

For new viewers, it's an introduction to a classic that has stood the test of time. As Holes climbs the ranks to become the number one film on Hulu, it's clear that this buried treasure has been unearthed for a new generation to enjoy. So, whether you're a longtime fan or a curious newcomer, there's never been a better time to dig into this childhood classic and uncover the secrets of Camp Green Lake.

Holes A young boy is unjustly sentenced to a juvenile detention camp where the inmates are made to dig holes in the desert under the guise of building character. The real reason for the digging is soon discovered, as the boy and his fellow detainees uncover clues to a hidden treasure and a century-old family curse. Release Date April 18, 2003 Director Andrew Davis Cast Sigourney Weaver , Jon Voight , Tim Blake Nelson , Shia LaBeouf , Khleo Thomas , Jake M. Smith Runtime 117 minutes Writers Louis Sachar

Stream on Hulu