Disney+ just filled a hole in their programming lineup. A new TV series adaptation of the popular YA novel Holes, which the studio previously adapted into a film in 2003, is in the works at the streamer. Variety reports that the series has been ordered to pilot. The series will be a reimagining of Louis Sachar's 1998 book; like the book and its 2003 adaptation, the series will be set at Camp Green Lake, a desolate juvenile detention facility infested by venomous lizards. There, the sinister warden puts the inmates to work digging an endless series of holes for a mysterious and sinister purpose.

However, the new series will diverge from the original in replacing protagonist Stanley Yelnats, who was portrayed by a pre-Transformers Shia LaBeouf in the 2003 film, with a teenage girl. Mike Medavoy, who produced the 2003 film and will also produce the new series, spoke to Collider's Taylor Gates about Holes in 2023 for the film's 20th anniversary. The series was in the works at the time, and Medavoy called it, and the revived interest in the film, "...a tribute to the material and a tribute to the people who made it."

What Is 'Holes' About?

Image via Disney

The film revolves around Stanley Yelnats (LaBeouf), the scion of a perpetually unlucky family, who is sent to Camp Green Lake after being falsely accused of stealing a pair of sneakers. There, he bonds with his fellow misfit inmates, even as the Warden (Sigourney Weaver) commands them to dig an endless series of holes. Overseen by her henchmen Mr. Sir (Jon Voight) and Dr. Steve Pendaski (Tim Blake Nelson). Soon, Stanley uncovers a series of clues to the warden's mysterious motives and his own cursed family history. The film also features appearances from Henry Winkler, Patricia Arquette, and Eartha Kitt; it was directed by The Fugitive's Andrew Davis. The film, modestly budgeted at $17 million, was a hit for Disney, grossing $71 million at the box office.

Lodge 49's Alina Mankin will write and executive produce the series, while Yellowjackets' Liz Phang will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Drew Goddard (Daredevil) will executive produce via Goddard Textiles with Sarah Esberg. The pilot will be produced by Walden Media, and executive produced by rights-holder Shamrock. Medavoy will executive produce; Andrea Massaro of Goddard Textiles will co-executive producer.

A TV series adaptation of Holes is in development for Disney+ at 20th Century Television; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

Your changes have been saved Holes A young boy is unjustly sentenced to a juvenile detention camp where the inmates are made to dig holes in the desert under the guise of building character. The real reason for the digging is soon discovered, as the boy and his fellow detainees uncover clues to a hidden treasure and a century-old family curse. Release Date April 18, 2003 Director Andrew Davis Cast Sigourney Weaver , Jon Voight , Tim Blake Nelson , Shia LaBeouf , Khleo Thomas , Jake M. Smith Runtime 117 minutes Main Genre Adventure Writers Louis Sachar Expand

