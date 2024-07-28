The Big Picture Tim Blake Nelson is open to reprising his role in a potential Holes reboot.

The fan-favorite Disney classic Holes is over twenty-years-old, and at least one actor from the beloved film wants to return should a reboot ever come to life. While promoting his long-awaited return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Brave New World, Tim Blake Nelson took some time out of his day to speak with Collider's Therese Lacson. When asked if he would ever reprise his role as Dr. Pendanski in a potential Holes reboot, his answer included a resounding yes:

"Oh yeah, and get to work with John [Voight], and Sigourney [Weaver], and Shia [Labeouf], and Patricia Arquette. Yeah, I love that movie, and Andy Davis too, the director, and Louis Sachar, who wrote the book. I love 'Holes' because I have three sons and I read that book to all of them, and what I think is magical about that book is that it teaches young people and adults what structure can be and how complex structure can be. It's that quote that Aristotle was right. 'Every story has a beginning, middle, and end, but not necessarily in that order', and 'Holes' tells a story that illustrates that beautifully."

For those not familiar with the 2003 film, Holes is an adaptation of Louis Sachar's beloved novel of the same name, in which Sachar also wrote the screenplay. It tells the story of young Stanley Yelnats III (Shia LaBeouf), who is wrongly accused of stealing a valuable pair of cleats, continuing what his family believes to be a generational family curse. As punishment for his crimes, Stanley is sent to the Camp Greenlake rehabilitation facility, where the inmates are forced to dig holes to allegedly "build character". In actuality, there is a much more sinister reason behind the digging, and Stanley intends to find out what that reason is.

Tim Blake Nelson is Returning to the MCU After Over 15 Years

Tim Blake Nelson's appearance as The Leader in Captain America: Brave New World is paying off a promise over fifteen years in the making. The last time we saw him in the MCU was 2008's The Incredible Hulk, where his character's brain was subjected to the same gamma radiation that turned Bruce Banner (formerly Edward Norton, currently Mark Ruffalo) into the Hulk. Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) will need to use everything he's learned about being Captain America if he wants to defeat The Leader, especially with other threats like Sidewinder (Giancarlo Esposito) and the Red Hulk (Harrison Ford) in the mix.

Captain America: Brave New World premieres in theaters on Fridaay, February 14th, 2025.

