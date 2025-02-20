This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Down, down, down the holes, digging down the holes. Yes, folks, Disney's Holes is getting a television adaptation, and it's going to be directed by Agatha All Along and WandaVision's creative mind, Jac Schaeffer, in news that Variety has dug up this afternoon. The streamer greenlit the project for a pilot in January, shifting Louis Sachar’s beloved 1998 novel into a new direction from both the book and the 2003 feature film adaptation, which followed Stanley Yelnats IV (played in the movie by Shia LaBeouf) at the infamous Camp Green Lake.

In the film, Stanley is wrongfully convicted of stealing a pair of sneakers and is sent to Camp Green Lake, a juvenile detention camp in the middle of a desert. At the camp, the cruel Warden (played by Sigourney Weaver in the film) forces the boys to dig holes every day under the pretense of "building character." However, Stanley soon realizes that they are actually searching for something buried in the dried-up lake bed.

This time around, the story will focus on a teenage girl. According to the official logline, she “is sent to a detention camp where the ruthless Warden forces the campers to dig holes for a mysterious purpose.”

The Holes series is also bringing in heavy hitters behind the scenes. Drew Goddard (The Martian, Daredevil) and Sarah Edberg are executive producing the pilot, while Alina Mankin is set to write and executive produce, while Liz Phang will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Schaeffer joins the project fresh off directing several key episodes of Agatha All Along.

