Holidays are a thing no matter where in the world you are, though they tend to vary by religion or nationality. They're an important part of life because they often emphasize togetherness and happiness, though the finer details for which they were created vary. With so many action movies out there in Hollywood, it's kind of hard not to find a few that are about holidays, and this isn't limited strictly to Christmas.

Whether it's Thanksgiving, Halloween, or Easter, loads of movies make use of some of the best days of the year to deliver rapid-fire action and explosive fight sequences, covering a vast array of topics from sci-fi to fantasy. These are the best holiday action movies, which have earned their places due to how effectively they make use of their setting or just how plain fun they are overall.

10 'Risen' (2016)

Holiday: Easter

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Sure, Risen might be a Christian movie, but it's still perfectly enjoyable for non-Christians. It got fairly average reviews from critics but was much more of a hit with audiences, who enjoyed the swords-and-sandals epic for being just that and not being overly preachy with its religious tones. The movie takes place in the First Century CE, during the execution of Jesus of Nazareth, which a Roman soldier named Clavius (Joseph Fiennes) oversees.

However, in Christian theology, Jesus rose from the dead three days later, with the day becoming the holiday known as Easter Sunday. In this film, Clavius is told Jesus' body is missing from its tomb and is tasked to find and return it to where it belongs. Risen is not the greatest movie ever, but it has some really decent moments reminiscent of other swords-and-sandals movies, which is where it really shines.

Risen Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 18, 2016 Director Kevin Reynolds Cast Cliff Curtis, Tom Felton, Mark Killeen, Peter Firth, Joseph Fiennes Rating PG-13 Runtime 107 Minutes Genres Drama, Action, Adventure, Fantasy Writers Paul Aiello, Kevin Reynolds Expand

9 'Independence Day' (1996)

Holiday: Independence Day (US)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Independence Day is a film by Roland Emmerich that takes place on the United States holiday of the same name, more commonly known as the Fourth of July. It's the day when the US gained its independence as a nation way back in the 18th Century, and it's a holiday exclusive to the country. The movie takes place all across America when a massive alien invasion occurs during the Fourth of July festivities.

These aliens destroy many popular American landmarks, most notably the White House. Though Roland Emmerich has been a bit inconsistent with his work, Independence Day stands as one of his finest and most timeless efforts, which stars Will Smith as a fighter pilot combatting the invasion. This now-iconic movie portrays an alien attack on a scale unlike cinema had ever seen before, which is why it's such a source of nostalgia for many.

8 'Violent Night' (2022)

Holiday: Christmas

Image via Universal Pictures

Violent Night takes place on Christmas Eve when an exhausted Santa Claus (David Harbour) decides to get absolutely hammered at the bar instead of doing his annual duty. But what should be a peaceful night off for jolly old Saint Nick turns into a Christmas crisis, as mercenaries take a wealthy family hostage, and Santa is the only one who can save them. Unfortunately for the mercs, they've made their way onto Santa's naughty list, and he's dishing out more than just coal this Christmas.

It sort of goes without saying that Violent Night is definitely a comedic movie and not at all intended to be taken seriously—but hey, that's what makes it so magical. Yes, there are some clichés and a lot of room for improvement, but overall, Violent Night is something different to watch during Christmas that is sure to get the blood pumping and the sides splitting as Santa dyes his suit a whole new shade of red.

7 'Lethal Weapon' (1987)

Holiday: Christmas

Image via Warner Bros.

Lethal Weapon takes place during the Christmas season, where two eccentric cops are partnered together despite their vast differences. As expected, they are immediately at each other's throats, but through their time spent working together and their common goal of taking down a drug smuggling ring, they eventually grow to be best buddies in the true spirit of the holiday.

Lethal Weapon is a certified cinematic classic, redefining '80s action movies and the buddy cop genre, spawning a multi-film franchise, and creating a surprising chemistry between its two main stars, Mel Gibson and Danny Glover. If you're into '80s action movies, Lethal Weapon is an essential must-see. The fact that it takes place during Christmas is an added bonus, as it can safely be watched during the season without seeming like you're not being festive enough.

Lethal Weapon Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 6, 1987 Director Richard Donner Cast Tom Atkins , Mitchell Ryan , Danny Glover Mel Gibson , Gary Busey Runtime 109 minutes Writers Shane Black

6 'Spider-Man' (2002)

Holiday: Thanksgiving

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Sam Raimi's first Spider-Man film stars Tobey Maguire as the titular hero in a thrilling origin story that sees Peter Parker evolve from a social outcast to a beacon of hope and justice. Only a small portion of the film features Thanksgiving dinner, but it's still a pretty important part of the overall narrative, as it shows the ruthlessness of the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), who attacks the innocents of New York during the holiday.

The movie takes a bit more of a romantic and dramatic turn than would be expected, but overall, it's one of the first live-action Spidey flicks that graced audiences' screens. Raimi's Spider-Man has established itself as a legendary piece of superhero cinema and a surprisingly brilliant entry in Sony's flawed Spiderverse, which has been on a serious losing streak in recent years.