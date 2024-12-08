I think everyone can agree that finding the perfect recipe for the holiday season can be fun and exciting, but also extremely stressful. The pressure to impress people with your dishes, whether it be cooking or baking, can get a little hectic around this time of year. I know that I get frazzled trying to look for a delicious and creative new recipe year after year, and then I stumbled across a baking competition show, Holiday Baking Championship, and each episode gave me tons of new ideas for the upcoming holidays.

This show revolves around eight amateur bakers looking to win the title of the "Holiday Baking Champion." Similar to any other competition show, especially in the world of cooking and baking, things can get intense and stressful. These competitors aim to wow the judges, win the challenges, and, of course, win the overall prize money and title as champion. Although it is competitive, it is extremely wholesome. Each contestant has the opportunity to present their family traditions through baking, and it gives the viewers tons of new ideas.

The Perfect Recipe

Image from Food Network

During the fifth episode of Season 11, "Cookie Exchange Party", which aired on The Food Network on November 25th, 2024, I fell in love with one of the cookie recipes and am definitely going to try to bake it. Each contestant went head-to-head, the challenge was to create the perfect Christmas cookie. One of the competitors, Natasha Aschoff, baked a cheesecake stuffed, gingerbread cookie. Natasha is a bakery owner in Massachusetts and is a cake connoisseur. The judges swooned over the texture and flavor - leaving Natasha with a great chance of remaining at the top. When I first watched this episode, I was ecstatic because my family and I are huge cheesecake lovers. This is the perfect recipe to try out for my family and I this holiday season, and for anyone else that loves the recipe as much as I do.

If you are not the biggest fan of cheesecake or gingerbread, then maybe you will love Megan Knudsvig's cookies. Megan is a baker from Washington. Her passion for baking started in high school. During the show, Megan said, "The holidays are the perfect excuse to get together." Taking a page from these bakers' books will definitely make getting together during the holidays even better. For the cookie challenge, Megan baked a snickerdoodle cookie with the perfect combination of chocolate and espresso that the judges loved.

Looking to Spice Things Up?

The next episode, "Office Christmas Party", focused on each contestant being given ninety minutes to create a dessert with Rolo candies, because it consists of caramel and chocolate. I think incorporating a candy as popular as Rolo is a fantastic idea for the holidays because it is the perfect combination of gooey caramel and rich chocolate. The next challenge in this episode is something that can spice up your holiday parties. The contestants had to create a boozy trifle concoction, giving you the perfect party ideas. If you and your family are looking to incorporate a booze-infused dessert into your holiday season, there are tons of ideas waiting for you during this episode.

Holiday Baking Championship is the perfect show for you and your family this holiday season. Not only does it provide amazing ideas and recipes, but it is also sweet to listen to each contestant give their background story about their family traditions with these recipes and why they fell in love with baking. I am definitely going to be trying out some recipes for my family and I suggest you do the same. Holiday Baking Championship is available to stream on Max in the US.

