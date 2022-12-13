With the holiday season just around the corner, ‘tis the season for Holiday movies! The most popular holiday and Christmas movies always have a fantastical plot set in some snowy world with magic, reindeer, and maybe even an abominable snowman.

Likely the most well-known Christmas villain is The Grinch, a slimy and dirty green monster who lives upon a mountain overlooking Whoville who despises Christmas. Everyone knows the classic tale of his heart growing three sizes and how he learned the true meaning of Christmas. However, some villains in the most popular holiday movies do not have a redemption arc, and may even rival the Grinch.

Harry and Marv

Harry and Marv, otherwise known as the Wet Bandits from the first two Home Alone films, are quite the iconic villain duo from a Holiday movie. The two are the main antagonists for both Home Alone 1 and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. In the first of the two, they try to rob the McCallister House and find themselves in a bit of a predicament when the youngest son, Kevin, fights back.

These two are quite evil, considering they’re trying to attack a little child and rob a house. Luckily, though, Kevin manages to show them who’s boss not once but twice, and justice is served.

Oogie Boogie

None other than Oogie Boogie, The Nightmare Before Christmas’ kooky and infested villain, can rival the Grinch. Tim Burton’s take on the urban legend easily became one of the most iconic holiday movie antagonists of all time. Oogie Boogie, the jazz-singing, bug-eating, monster kidnaps Santa Claus and holds him hostage.

His sadistic nature sets him apart from other villains like the Grinch, and he even plans on torturing the big man that goes down the chimney. While the Grinch hides away from the city, Oogie Boogie actively plots to overtake Halloween Town.

Jack Frost

Perhaps one of Martin Short’s most iconic characters is the main villain in The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. When Santa is summoned to a meeting of the Council of Legendary Figures (consisting of many including Mother Nature, Easter Bunny, and more) concerning Jack Frost’s behavior, they realize they’re in some trouble.

Jack Frost’s ultimate goal is to trick Santa Claus into renouncing his position so he can become Santa. Snow Globes that grant wishes, freezing children’s parents, and taking the reins as an evil Santa Claus is all in play for Jack Frost. Short’s maniacal Jack Frost puts the Grinch to shame.

The Bumble

The Bumble, or the Abominable Snow Monster, is the terrifying villain in the classic 1964 Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer movie. In the film, he roars loudly, scaring all the residents in the North Pole and intimidating the reindeer and other magical creatures (or, in this film, toys) that inhabit the realm.

While he may be scary and try and attack the protagonists, it’s revealed at the end that he was suffering from a toothache—which, in turn, made him miserable. All in all, he may not be as nauseating as the Grinch, but this holiday villain is surely a classic to go down in history along with his red-nosed friend.

Mr. Potter

It’s A Wonderful Life is one of the most famous and acclaimed holiday movies of all time. The movie focuses on a frustrated businessman named George Bailey who is visited by an angel to show him what his life would have been like if he’d never existed.

The antagonist, a robber baron named Mr. Potter, owns most of the businesses in the town where George lives. Mr. Potter attempts to shut down George Bailey’s business. While his scheming may not be as fantastical as the Grinch, Mr. Potter’s far more realistic of what a real villain in the world would look like—and that in itself is frightening.

Scut Farkus

Scut Farkus is the main villain of the classic Christmas film A Christmas Story. While Farkus is an antagonist in the film, his part in the story overall is fairly minuscule. Farkus is the classic school bully type and picks on the main character and his friends…until he gets a taste of his own medicine and is beaten up.

Once the deed is done, and he ends up with a bloody nose, he’s never seen again. He may not be as naughty as the Grinch as well, but he most definitely is every little kid’s worst nightmare.

Ebeneezer Scrooge

One of the most famous Christmas-haters of all time is Ebeneezer Scrooge from Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. With the many, many film adaptations of the classic novel, Ebeneezer Scrooge has been seen countless times. The miserly, stingy, and self-centered lonely old man is visited by 3 separate ghosts (and, additionally, by his dead business partner) who all try to teach him the true meaning of Christmas.

Scrooge is so terrible of a Christmas villain that his name has become a slang term for those who are grumps all the time, which rivals the Grinch quite intensely.

Winterbolt

Winterbolt is the main antagonist of the 1979 television movie Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July. Winterbolt is an evil snow sorcerer who is responsible for creating blizzards, snow storms, and all things bone-chilling. In Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July, he attempts to eliminate Santa Claus to become the king of the North Pole.

His evilness extends so far as to create terrible storms and thick fog or ice to prevent Rudolph from seeing the way ahead (even with his light). If that does not rival the Grinch in terms of Christmas-hating villainy, what does?

Professor Hinkle

Professor Hinkle is the main antagonist in the 1969 television special Frosty the Snowman. Professor Hinkle is a magician who is hired to perform at the school’s Christmas Party. He is described as the worst magician in the world.

When his magic hat accidentally becomes the hat that Frosty the Snowman wears, he goes on a chase throughout the town and surrounding areas to get it back. He will stop at nothing to get his hat back—even so far as melting Frosty to a mere puddle. Even though he apologizes, Professor Hinkle’s anti-Christmas behavior truly rivals that of the nasty Grinch.

Burgermeister Meisterburger

Burgermeister Meisterburger is the villain on the television special Santa Claus is Comin’ To Town. In the special, he is the grouchy, grumpy, no-fun-having mayor of Sombertown, a Germanic town near Tanta Kringle’s home. He hates toys (even going as far as to pass a law banning toys), and children must do chores instead of playing. Boring!

Even though he tries to arrest Kris along with the Kringles and the Winter Warlock, the protagonists still prevail and he and his family die off as time goes by. Burgermeister Meisterburger is not as cartoonish as the other villains, but his real dictator-like actions make him one of the scariest villains in holiday movies.

