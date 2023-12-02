The holidays tend to bring with them a warm sense of familial belonging, a sweet, comfortable coziness that encourages love, happiness, and celebrations. Funnily enough, this makes holiday settings a perfect foil for horror cinema, with the joy of festive cheer clashing with the blood and the guts and the terror of scary movies with such a violent juxtaposition that tends to work a twisted treat.

While Halloween, naturally, gets the bulk of the holiday horror glory, the resurgent popularity of horror movies over the last 10 years have seen fun and ferocious flicks made about a great range of holidays. From Christmastime killers to mid-summer mayhem and everything in between, these films are perfect for fans looking to celebrate their holidays with a horrific touch.

10 'Red Snow' (2021)

Directed by Sean Nicholes Lynch

With a quaint story idea re-enforced by a sensational sense of fun, Red Snow is a vampire horror movie made for fans of vampire horror. It focuses on Olivia (Dennice Cisneros), a struggling vampire romance novelist who heads to a cabin in Lake Tahoe to spend her Christmas alone only to make an unlikely and dangerous acquaintance with a dashing vampire named Luke (Nico Bellamy).

As the two start to form a bond, they are soon interrupted by a vampire hunter and members of Luke’s coven, enthralling Olivia in a deadly and violent scenario where no one is to be trusted. Granted, it isn’t the most subtle genre satire, and it does have some clunky moments, but when Red Snow hits its stride it is a wild and wickedly fun horror which engages with its holiday setting well while also adding a spot of taboo romantic flair into the mix.

Red Snow Release Date December 28, 2021 Director Sean Nichols Lynch Cast Dennice Cisneros, Nico Bellamy, Laura Kennon, Vernon Wells Rating NR Runtime 80

9 'It’s A Wonderful Knife' (2023)

Directed by Tyler MacIntyre

Taking more than just its title from the beloved Frank Capra Christmas classic, It’s a Wonderful Knife focuses on Winnie (Jane Widdop) who, a year after saving her town from a psychotic killer on Christmas Eve, makes the wish that she had never been born. This prompts her to be transported to an alternate reality where she never existed, and thus the killer was never stopped.

While it does rehash a lot of It’s a Wonderful Life in its plot points, the Christmas horror adds in enough slasher thrills to distinguish itself from being merely derivative of Capra’s classic and finds a certain degree of unwholesome festive fervor in the process. The end result is a tightly crafted horror which is surprisingly sharp and invests just enough into its life-affirming story to be quite charming as well.

It's a Wonderful Knife Release Date November 10, 2023 Director Tyler MacIntyre Cast Joel McHale, Justin Long, Katharine Isabelle Rating R Runtime 90 minutes

8 'Holidays' (2016)

Christmas Segment Directed by Scott Stewart

A perfect film for anyone looking for some holiday horror, Holidays ran as an anthology film with eight separate short stories revolving around different holidays. Covering everything from horror holiday stalwarts like Halloween, Christmas, and Valentine’s Day to tackling less defined celebrations such as Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, Holidays cast its lens far and wide as it enlisted eight different filmmakers to ensure each story had its own unique punch.

Delightfully, there isn’t a weak link in the film either, though the Easter chapter, directed by Nicholas McCarthy, was a standout success with its mixing of holiday traditions, simple plotting, and a disturbing depiction of the Easter Bunny. Macabre, twisted, shockingly horrific, and armed with just a hint of cynical comedy, Holidays offers up a range of bite-sized horrors which are easily enjoyed.

7 'Krampus' (2015)

Directed by Michael Dougherty

While Christmas is a time for families to come together in united celebration, for some families the festive season can be a little more difficult. That is the basic premise of Krampus which follows Max Engel (Emjay Anthony), a young boy eagerly awaiting Christmas only to have his excitement drained on account of his dysfunctional family, thus inadvertently summoning an ancient demon known as Krampus who punishes those who have lost their Christmas spirit.

With the creature effects being handled by Weta Workshop, the film has a sensational grasp on horror with its astounding visuals and intense gore working with its black comedy to serve up a treat for genre lovers. It also boasts an impressive supporting cast with Toni Collette, Adam Scott, and David Koechner appearing as members of the feuding Engel family.

Krampus Release Date November 26, 2015 Director Michael Dougherty Cast Emjay Anthony, Adam Scott, Toni Collette, Stefania Owen, Krista Stadler, Conchata Ferrell Rating PG-13 Runtime 98

6 'The Blackening' (2022)

Directed by Tim Story

A rather pointed horror comedy which uses Juneteenth – the annual holiday to commemorate the end of slavery in America – as a catalyst for its satirical thrills, The Blackening was a thoughtful spin on the slasher genre. It follows a group of friends who aim to celebrate the holiday at a remote cabin where they find themselves trapped in a twisted killer’s game, forcing them to rely on their smarts to survive.

The movie’s eagerness to function as a comedy does rob it of some of its scares, but horror fans can appreciate the fun it has with the genre and the manner in which it plays with caricatures and stereotypes. In doing this, it also manages to be a wonderfully subversive film which casts a couple of fresh ideas into the slasher formula.

The Blackening Release Date June 16, 2023 Director Tim Story Cast Sinqua Walls, Grace Byers, Dewayne Perkins, Antoinette Robinson Rating R Runtime 96

5 'Anna and the Apocalypse' (2017)

Directed by John McPhail

Amid an onslaught of zombie horror stories throughout the 2010s, Anna and the Apocalypse was able to stand out. Whether this was more because of its Christmas setting or its merging of musical cinema, horror, and comedy is difficult to determine, though one thing which cannot be denied is the film thrived with its playfulness surrounding genre tropes and its enjoyable litany of likable characters.

Set in a small Scottish town called Little Haven, it follows Anna (Ella Hunt) and her friends as they must fight off hordes of the undead to reach their loved ones as civilization collapses around them. Its horror elements are well executed but sternly focused on offering a fun experience rather than a scary one, an approach which works exceptionally well with the film’s engrossing musical moments and its excellent, lively cast.

Anna and the Apocalypse Release Date September 22, 2017 Director John McPhail Cast Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming, Sarah Swire, Christopher Leveaux, Marli Siu, Ben Wiggins, Mark Benton, Paul Kaye Rating R Runtime 98

4 'Better Watch Out' (2017)

Directed by Chris Peckover

A joint production between Australia and America, Better Watch Out excelled as a home invasion horror rife with creative twists and plenty of blood and gore to be an underrated Yuletide thriller. It focuses on Ashley (Olivia DeJonge), the babysitter of a precocious 12-year-old boy called Luke (Levi Miller) whose hopeless and manipulative attempts at seduction are interrupted by an intruder who wants to play a twisted game, but there may be more at play than there seems.

Coasting by on a delightfully sinister story and strikingly charismatic performances from its young actors, Better Watch Out proved to be a sensational Christmas stunner. It’s suburban holiday setting and aesthetic gave the twisted, horrific game of cat-and-mouse an absorbingly fun atmosphere which made the 89-minute runtime fly by.

Better Watch Out Release Date September 22, 2016 Director Chris Peckover Cast Patrick Warburton, Virginia Madsen, Levi Miller, Olivia DeJonge, Ed Oxenbould, Dacre Montgomery Rating R Runtime 88

3 'Halloween' (2018)

Directed by David Gordon Green

A major title not only in horror but in all cinema, John Carpenter’s 1978 hit Halloween was a pioneering masterpiece of slasher horror, one which forged a legacy of pure terror which many of its sequels and spin-offs couldn’t uphold. Operating on a clean slate, 2018’s reboot followed Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) 40 years after she was first attacked by the maniacal Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) as she braces herself for a deadly showdown when she learns Myers has escaped imprisonment.

With Myers’ ominous return to Haddonfield just ahead of Halloween night, the legacy sequel reignites so much of what was thrilling about the original film. In addition to being one of the best movies the extensive Halloween franchise has to offer, it is also one of the best Halloween-themed movies to come out in recent years.

Halloween (2018) Release Date October 18, 2018 Director David Gordon Green Cast Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, James Jude Courtney, Nick Castle, Haluk Bilginer Rating R Runtime 109

2 'Terrifier 2' (2022)

Directed by Damien Leone

While 2016’s Terrifier did make waves as a cult horror classic, it was its sequel that truly became a phenomenon, smashing any ideas of genre barriers as it offered emphatic proof that grindhouse horror is still very much alive. With a brand-new horror icon in Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), Terrifier 2 follows the demented slayer as he is brought back from the dead and terrorizes a teenage girl and her brother during Halloween celebrations.

The 2022 movie became an instant hit on account of its graphic gore, with one scene in particular so disturbing and intense it left some audience members physically sick. Grossing over $15 million, its impressive performance was a huge success given its budget was just $250,000, becoming a sure-fire Halloween hit and earning another sequel in the process.

Terrifier 2 Release Date October 6, 2022 Director Damien Leone Cast Felissa Rose, David Howard Thornton, Samantha Scaffidi, Griffin Santopietro, Tamara Glynn, Lauren LaVera Rating NR Runtime 138

1 'Midsommar' (2019)

Directed by Ari Aster

As an instant classic, Midsommar isn’t just a great holiday-themed horror movie but a genre-defining success as well. Starring Florence Pugh in her major breakout role, it follows a young woman grieving the shocking deaths of her family members when she and her boyfriend travel with classmates to a remote Swedish village to attend a mid-summer festival at the invitation of a native classmate.

With Dani and Christian (Jack Reynor) struggling to keep their relationship afloat, the couple and their friends fail to react accordingly as the idyllic Scandinavian getaway gradually devolves into a ritualistic Pagan nightmare. Hot off the back of Hereditary, Midsommar cemented Ari Aster as a great modern filmmaker with his ability to build an intense, dreadful atmosphere from bright summer colors all while tackling themes of grief, diminishing relationships, and American imperialism with impressive depth.

Midsommar Release Date July 3, 2019 Director Ari Aster Cast Florence Pugh, will poulter, William Jackson Harper, Jack Reynor, Julia Ragnarsson, Björn Andrésen Rating R Runtime 140

