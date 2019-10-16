Rob Lowe and Kristin Davis Save an Elephant in Netflix’s ‘Holiday in the Wild’ Trailer

0

It’s not exactly Out of Africa, but Netflix’s Holiday in the Wild takes a cue from that film and changes the tone. The result appears to be a heart-warming Christmas rom-com whose ending you’ll see coming from a mile away. Or, in this case, two weeks away.

A scorned woman of privilege stood up on her second honeymoon in Africa. A rustic pilot at one with the elements. Have two people from opposite walks of life ever been so perfect for each other? The African Queen this is not.

But the fact is, viewers love this sort of empty calorie entertainment, especially when it’s a holiday movie. As we reported yesterday, Netflix is going all out in their efforts to satisfy the Christmas movie-lover demographic, ostensibly having spent a good deal of funds on producing original content.

Holiday in the Wild has a pair of ingredients at the center of it that could propel the stream count above the other titles they’ve got coming (not that we’ll ever know): Rob Lowe and Kristin Davis. Lowe has been a constant on the small screen for better than a decade. From The West Wing, to Brothers & Sisters, to Parks and Recreation, Lowe’s built himself the sort of fan base Netflix knows will devour yuletide feel-gooders. He’s also got 9-1-1 spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star on the way for Fox in January. As for Davis, her career hasn’t been as hot since Sex and the City ended. In fact, her last credit was the very similarly plotted A Heavenly Christmas. You can look that one up for yourself.

Check out a trailer and an official plot summary below. Holiday in the Wild premieres on November 1.