This holiday season, Hallmark Channel is giving fans something truly special to celebrate. Blending the excitement of football with the charm of a romantic comedy, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story

is the ultimate stocking stuffer, loosely inspired by the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce love story. While the film centers on the heartwarming meet-cute between a passionate Chiefs fan and the team's director of fan engagement, its true magic lies in its unforgettable story of love, family, and community. It's the perfect holiday treat for anyone who believes in the power of connection.

Holiday Touchdown boasts an all-star ensemble of seasoned actors with storied off-screen histories that made them ease into becoming the perfect on-screen family. Megyn Price, Diedrich Bader, and Ed Begley Jr. showcase the importance of family in this soon-to-be classic holiday hit. Price and Bader play Leah and Hank Higman, die-hard Chiefs fans, whereas Begley Jr. plays Hank, a widower who was a first-generation Kansas City Chiefs ticket holder. Their chemistry was immeasurable throughout the entire interview. If the joy they brought to our brief sitdown was anything like filming Holiday Touchdown, it sounds like it was an experience they'll never forget. As Bader said, "It was a really positive experience for, I think, all of us."

Filming 'Holiday Touchdown' Was Joyous

For Begley Jr., Price, and Bader, working on Holiday Touchdown can simply be summed up in one word: joyous. For this cast, it was a reunion of old friends. Begley Jr. said it was "Joyous for me to be there with John Putch again. He's an old friend, the director. John is a dear friend of mine. I've worked with him before. That was great. And to be with Dietrich and Megan. I love these two very much. We've been closed for quite a while. It's just a dream come true."

As Price said about the film, "It's a story family told through the lens of fans. It's really about the fans. The Kansas City Chiefs is our team. Dietrich and my character met when our families had season tickets next to each other. So we're sort of the example of the Hallmark love story, and then our daughter is the star of this movie, which is her Hallmark Christmas love story. And there's a lot of magic. There's Ed's magical Santa hat from generations ago. There's an actual magical Santa that's in it, played by Abraham Benrubi, who is fantastic."

Bader followed up by saying, "It's nice because Hallmark has made it a multi-generational story. It's fans of all ages. And as Megan was saying earlier, fans are a family when you're all together, and everybody's rooting together. It makes for a family." As a child of former New York Giants season ticket holders, I've heard my parents share stories about the family that comes together when fans unite to cheer on their favorite team. Bader pointed out, "One of the things about season tickets is you see the same people all the time, and you probably see them more than some members of your family. Ultimately, it becomes, absolutely, you're sharing it. You have a common love."

Filming on location in Kansas City allowed Bader, Begley Jr., and Price to bond as they had immense fun filming this movie together. Even forming their own movie family. "We were together between shots. Normally, people go back to their rooms and check their email, but we would hang around and talk and visit, and it was just joyous every day," Begley Jr. said. Having a history of working with one another in the past helped make the Higman family come to life. As Price pointed out, "We didn't really have to manufacture anything because we've all known each other for so long." Price pointed out the full-circle connection that first brought her together with her TV movie husband. She said, "My first job in television was on Diedrich's show, The Drew Carey Show." The pair then spent a moment reminiscing about how Price's character rejected Bader's character on screen. And, are you ready for the connection between Begley Jr. and Price? Begley revealed, "My daughter is her daughter's babysitter."

Bader noted just how hospitable the city and the fans were to them during their time in Kansas City. "Kansas City opened like a flower to us," he said. The welcoming atmosphere was a major part of why this was such an enjoyable experience for the cast. Megyn Price noted, "If you can imagine, a woman in Independence, Missouri, literally opened up her home to us and allowed us to wait for shots in her home. Moved her couch out of the way, and we'd be like, 'Are you sure it's okay?' She's like, 'What do you do? You want? Some water? You want? She had snacks. Who does that?'

The Cast Is Filled With Swifties