The premise of Nicole Kidman’s latest film, Holland, an original for Prime Video, is a familiar one: A suburban housewife becomes disillusioned with her seemingly perfect life when she suspects her husband is cheating on her. The script, written by Andrew Sodorski, has been floating around Hollywood for over a decade now, landing on the 2013 Black List before ultimately being picked up by Kidman’s production company Blossom Films, with Fresh director Mimi Cave signing on to direct in 2023. Kidman, who also serves as a producer, stars as Nancy, a part-time home economics teacher, devoted mother, and wife of Fred (Matthew Macfadyen), the town optometrist. Set in the real, Dutch-themed city of Holland, Michigan, Nancy’s life is turned upside-down when she sets out to investigate Fred’s possible infidelity, uncovering a much darker and deadlier secret with the help of her colleague and secret lover Dave (Gael García Bernal). But, in Nancy’s words, was any of it real?

Nancy Discovers the Truth About Her Husband Is Much Darker Than She Imagined