The Black List has been responsible for some of Hollywood's most notable films and the greatest recognition of many upcoming screenwriters for almost two decades. After first being established in 2004, the Black List has become a prestigious annual survey that highlights the most popular un-produced screenplays. Upon landing on this list, these featured screenplays can then get the attention and chance of big studios or filmmakers to properly develop the project. One specific upcoming movie project comes from the 2013 Black List-certified screenplay titled Holland, Michigan written by Andrew Sodroski. It was first announced in June 2022 that Mimi Cave will helm the film with Nicole Kidman starring and producing the suburban mystery thriller.

Before we discover the true secrets of Holland, Michigan, here is a helpful guide on everything we know so far about the upcoming thriller movie.

When Will Holland, Michigan Be Released?

As of writing, no official release date has been announced for the film. With its post-production status, the film won't likely debut until late 2023 at the very earliest, but we also wouldn't be surprised if the film is pushed back to an early 2024 release. Amazon Studios already has a hefty slate of films for the remainder of the year including Emerald Fennell's Saltburn, Red Notice starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, and The Burial starring Jamie Foxx.

Will Holland, Michigan Be Released in Theaters or on Streaming?

No official plans have been announced for a theatrical run of the film. However, it is most likely that Prime Video will be the main streaming platform to watch the film due to Amazon Studios purchasing the rights to be the distribution company.

Is There a Trailer for Holland, Michigan?

An official trailer is yet to be revealed while the film remains in post-production status. Hopefully, a first sneak peek or teaser trailer may drop towards the end of the year to build up some hype for a likely 2024 release date. Make sure to check back on this page for all new updates on Holland, Michigan.

What is the Plot of Holland, Michigan?

During the first production of the movie in 2013, the story was described as a "suburban thriller laced with black humor" akin to Fargo, the popular black comedy crime drama series that centers on different towns and eras with unraveling murder mysteries. For the 2022 announcement of the project, the film is described as more of a "Hitchcock-style thriller". It remains to be seen if Holland, Michigan will lean more into dark humor or rely more on the crime mystery genre. The film's logline from the official 2013 Black List reads as follows:

When a traditional Midwestern woman suspects her husband of infidelity, an amateur investigation unravels.

The simple premise already carries the major potential for an unpredictable and suspenseful story full of love and lies that the audience will experience through the eyes of the female protagonist. The following extended synopsis provides more information on Kidman's lead character and her predicament:

A Midwestern schoolteacher begins to suspect that her husband’s cheating on her, so she enlists the help of a fellow teacher to catch him in the act, which leads her to discover her husband’s dark secret life.

Who Is Starring in Holland, Michigan?

Nicole Kidman leads the all-star cast of the drama film. The Australian actress is an Oscar winner and Emmy winner for her roles in The Hours and Big Little Lies respectively. She has a wide range of well-known projects including Moulin Rouge, Eyes Wide Shut, Being the Ricardos, and of course, everyone’s favorite AMC ad. She will next star in the Paramount+ action series Lioness and reprise her role as Atlanna in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

By early February 2023, Gael García Bernal, Matthew Macfadyen, and Jude Hill joined the project. Bernal is best known for leading the drama series Mozart in the Jungle and recently starring in M. Night Shyamalan's Old and Marvel’s Werewolf by Night. Macfadyen’s most popular role was in the 2005 adaptation of Pride & Prejudice. He recently finished his Emmy-winning role as Tom Wambsgans in Succession. Hill is a child actor whose breakout role was in Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast.

The cast was rounded out at the end of February with the additions of Rachel Sennott, Lennon Parham, Isaac Krasner, and Jeff Pope. Sennott has had major momentum in roles since starring in Shiva Baby. Her notable roles include Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, The Idol, and the upcoming raunchy comedy Bottoms. Parham is best known for her role as Shelly in Minx. Krasner is another child actor who recently worked on the film Big Boys while Pope recently appeared in Deep Water.

Who Is Making Holland, Michigan?

As mentioned, Holland, Michigan is a script by Andrew Sodroski, who earned a top spot on the 2013 Black List. He is also the creator of the 2017 Discovery original series Manhunt: Unabomber. Mimi Cave directs the film following her impressive 2022 feature debut film Fresh. It's already within the American director's wheelhouse to take on thriller stories with twisted romances that will form a key plot point in Holland, Michigan. The film's team of producers include Nicole Kidman and Per Saari (Nine Perfect Strangers) who have collaborated several times through Kidman's production company Blossom Films. Peter Dealbert (Aftermath) of the 42 production company and Kate Churchill (Bliss) of Churchill Films are also producers for the film.

Holland, Michigan has quite the history of production after it was initially going to be directed by Errol Morris in 2013. The original cast of stars would've included Naomi Watts, Bryan Cranston, and Edgar Ramírez. However, the plans were eventually scrapped by 2015. This allowed Amazon Studios to acquire the rights to the film in 2016 which has finally led to its eventual production with a new cast and crew in 2022.

Where and When Did Holland, Michigan Film?

Despite the film’s location-focused title, most of the filming took place in Nashville, and Clarksville, Tennessee. To keep true to the film's title, some scenes were also shot on the Windmill Island Gardens in Holland, Michigan. Filming ran this year from early March to May 7 based on director Mimi Cave's Instagram post that mentions "48 days of artistry, hard work..." ).