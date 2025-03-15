Movies like Holland are typically Nicole Kidman's bread and butter. Mimi Cave's follow-up to the horror-comedy Fresh is a Fargo-like caper film with extramarital affairs, murder, a unique sense of fashion, and an unlikely setting, all of which are right in the Oscar-winning actress' wheelhouse. If you've ever been to the town of Holland, Michigan, you'll know it's a setting ripe for a movie setting. It has a distinctly European feel to it, complete with German stores and windmills.

The movie Holland fails its namesake. It's a movie that may look pretty and feature pretty faces but is also half-baked. It simultaneously has many ideas and none at all, with nothing to say. It's a massive disappointment, especially if you consider the vast amount of talent both in front of and behind the camera. On paper, Holland should work. Once you watch the movie, you'll immediately understand why the script has been on the back burner for over a decade.

What Is 'Holland' About?

Holland begins with Nancy Vandergroot (Kidman), a teacher living in Holland, Michigan, interrogating her son's babysitter, Candy Deboer (Rachel Sennott in a cameo role), for stealing an earring from her home before firing her. Nancy's 13-year-old son, Harry (Jude Hill), is disappointed, which further strains their relationship. Meanwhile, Nancy's husband, Fred (Matthew Macfadyen), an optometrist, is either away on a so-called "work trip" or obsessively working on his model train set and diorama of their hometown.

Nancy begins to suspect that Fred is hiding something. After all, how many work trips can an optometrist even go on? Alongside her dotting co-worker Dave Delgado (Gael García Bernal), Nancy stakes an investigation, believing that Fred is caught up in an extramarital affair. The investigation seems to be going nowhere, outside of them having an affair of their own, but just as their trail runs clean, the two make a startling discovery, one that will change the course of Nancy's life forever.

Nicole Kidman's Commitment Isn't Enough To Save 'Holland'