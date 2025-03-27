If there is one thing that Nicole Kidman deserves praise for is her continued effort to uplift female directors and writers. Since pledging in 2017 to work with at least one female director every 18 months, the actress has led over 19 women-helmed titles, both on TV and in film. Continuing to keep her promise, Kidman's next collaboration is with Mimi Cave, known for her acclaimed directorial debut, Fresh. The two worked together on Holland, a twisted thriller that also stars Matthew Macfadyen and Gael García Bernal.

The project is coming out soon, and it features a teacher/homemaker named Nancy, who questions her seemingly perfect life when she begins to suspect that her husband might be hiding a dark secret. The film was shot on location in 2023, taking place in the picturesque titular city. Described as wildly unpredictable, Holland will likely appeal to those interested in suspenseful narratives that leave you on the edge of your seat from beginning to end. In case you are hoping to watch the film when it's released, here is a guide to when and where you'll be able to stream it.

Is 'Holland' on Streaming?

Yes, Holland will be exclusively available on streaming as of Thursday, March 27. A few weeks prior to its digital release, the film premiered at the 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival. Other titles that screened at the event are also releasing globally this month, including the Paul Rudd-led horror comedy Death of a Unicorn and Sadie Sink's post-apocalyptic musical O'Dessa.

Which Streaming Service Will 'Holland' Be On?

Holland will be available to stream on Prime Video, which is a fitting home for it given Nicole Kidman's previous collaborations with the streaming service. The actress starred in and produced two Prime Video originals, which were Expats and the Lucille Ball biopic film Being the Ricardos, for which she received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

For those who aren't yet subscribed to the platform, there are a few plans to consider in order to watch the film upon release. Amazon Prime members are automatically granted access to Prime Video, whereas if you would like to subscribe to Prime Video separately, you can do so by either selecting the ad-supported or ad-free options. Here is a breakdown of each plan to help you decide which option best suits you.

Plans What Is Included? Cost Amazon Prime - Unlimited access to Prime Video's streaming catalog. - Free fast shipping on Amazon products - Ad-free access to Amazon Music $14.99 per month Prime Video (with ads) - Unlimited, ad-supported access to Prime Video's streaming library. - Ability to add channels to your Prime Video subscription for an additional cost. $9.00 per month Prime Video (without ads) - Unlimited, ad-free access to Prime Video's streaming library. - Ability to add channels to your Prime Video subscription for an additional cost. $18.00 per month

* Note that if you are between the ages of 18-24, you will be granted a six-month free trial after subscribing to an Amazon Prime membership. After the trial is over, you'll pay the fee at a discounted rate. Instead of paying $14.99 per month, you'll only be charged half the regular subscription cost.

