Nicole Kidman is in big trouble in a small town in the first trailer for Holland. Matthew Macfadyen and Gael Garcia Bernal also star in the film. The thriller will be released on Prime Video on March 27, 2025. The trailer opens with wife, mom, and home economics teacher Nancy (Kidman) grateful that she gets to live her life in the greatest place in the world: Holland, Michigan. It's the kind of life in which "a big change" is switching out brown mustard for yellow in her meatloaf recipe. Holland itself is an enclave of Dutch traditions, replete with windmills, tulips, and wooden-shoed folk dancing.

But there's something sinister lurking beneath the perfect life Kidman shares with her husband, Fred (Macfadyen, Deadpool and Wolverine). When Fred has to go out of town, Nancy begins to suspect he's been living a double life, and finds an investigative partner in her school's shop teacher, Dave (Bernal, La Máquina). Has Fred really been committing the murder and mayhem Nancy and Dave suspect, or is her paranoia going to destroy her life for nothing? You'll have to find out yourself on March 27; attendees of South by Southwest will get an early look at the film on March 8.

Who Else Stars In 'Holland'?

Child actor Jude Hill plays Nancy and Fred's son, Harry. He made his big-screen debut in the lead role of Kenneth Branagh's Belfast, and has since appeared in A Haunting in Venice; he is next slated to star with Chris Pratt in Way of the Warrior Kid. Rising star Rachel Sennott stars as Candy Deboer; a standout in films like Shiva Baby, Bottoms, and Bodies Bodies Bodies, she recently played Rosie Shuster in Saturday Night, and will next appear in the drama Bunnylovr. Lennon Parham (Playing House) plays Lennon, Isaac Krasner (Big Boys) plays Shawn Graumann, and Jeff Pope (Interview with the Vampire) plays Squiggs Graumann.

Holland (which was originally titled Holland, Michigan) is the sophomore feature from director Mimi Cave, who made her directorial debut with the 2022 horror film Fresh. The film was written by Andrew Sodroski (Manhunt: Unabomber). It is produced by Kidman and Per Saari via Blossom Films, Peter Dealbert for Pacific View Management & Productions, and Sodroski; Kate Churchill will executive produce. It is one of a number of projects Kidman has made with Prime Video, including the Lucille Ball biopic Being the Ricardos, and the Lulu Wang miniseries Expats.

Holland will be released on March 27, 2025, on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer for Holland above.