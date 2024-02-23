Born in Conyers, Georgia, Holly Hunter's parents encouraged her artistic proclivities. Though the young Hunter lost hearing in her left ear due to mumps, she learned to play the piano extraordinarily - an invaluable skill she would implement in a game-changing movie role later on. After graduating from Carnegie Mellon University, Hunter moved to New York and met playwright Beth Henley in an elevator at an auspicious beginning to her career. This fortuitous exchange resulted in Henley casting Hunter on Broadway in her Pulitzer Prize-winning play Crimes of the Heart. Audiences in attendance knew they would see the diminutive actress again.

Following a small role in The Burning in 1981, Hunter nabbed a supporting role in 1984's Swing Shift, a box office bomb starring Goldie Hawn. However, her collaboration with The Coen Brothers in 1987 showcased the actor, placing her opposite Nicolas Cage in Raising Arizona. Soon after, Steven Speilberg took notice, casting Hunter in his drama Always. Hunter has lit the big screen, returned to the stage, and proved she could carry a television series with the lead in TNT's Saving Grace in 2007. She's also starred and guested in numerous popular series, including Succession, as a recurring character. Hunter enriches everything she's in, and fans of the actor can't help but smile when she appears on-screen, delivering a southern drawl in her endearing, signature fashion.

10 'The Positively True Adventures of the Alleged Texas Cheerleader-Murdering Mom' (1993)

Director: Michael Ritchie

When Wanda Holloway was a child in Texas, her parents forbade her from joining the cheerleading team. As a mother, she vowed to ensure her daughter would have that right -- using any means necessary. Hunter stars as Wanda, the woman who tried to orchestrate a murder-for-hire scheme to eliminate her daughter's cheer competition. Despite rigorous practice, Wanda's daughter Shanna (Frankie Ingrassia) fails to make the team. Wanda's neighbor's daughter Amber (Megan Berwick) not only makes the team but rises to cheer captain, prompting Wanda to avenge her daughter's rejection through homicide.

Capitalizing on the media frenzy surrounding the bizarre case, HBO released the made-for-TV movie in 1993 to the delight of home viewers. The film was self-aware but profoundly sad in its fact-based premise. At that year's Primetime Emmy Awards, the film took home trophies for Best Actress (Hunter) and Best Made-For-TV Movie, inciting further viewings and wide-spread notoriety. After a time, the sensational story was largely forgotten, but Hunter's performance endures.

9 'Once Around' (1991)

Director: Lasse Hallstrom

In Once Around, Hunter plays Renata Bella, a woman taken by a much older, overbearing man, Sam (Richard Dreyfuss), whom she meets at a real estate seminar. Renata returns home with Sam but struggles to obtain a blessing from her mother (Gena Rowlands), father (Danny Aiello), and sister Jan (Laura San Giacomo). Dreyfuss tries (too hard) to impress everyone, resulting in discord within the family. Renata becomes embroiled in a side-choosing predicament between her close-knit Italian family and the man she loves.

Critics and audiences found themselves split regarding the movie, though it featured one of Dreyfuss' best performances and an honest depiction of family dynamics. Hunter and Dreyfuss have worked on films that have since become classics, but Once Around pushed the actors past their comfort zones. Hunter revisited complex familial quirks in the Thanksgiving movie staple, Home For the Holidays, but with Renata, audiences witnessed an evolution and a rebirth that were thrilling to watch.

8 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?' (2000)

Director: Joel Coen

Ulysses Everett McGill (George Clooney) and his escaped prison cohorts Delmar (Tim Blake Nelson) and Pete (John Turturro) are "in a tight spot" in the Coen Brother's spin on Homer's The Odyssey, O Brother, Where Art Thou? Set in 1937 in Mississippi, the convicts, led by Ulysses, break free of a chain gang in pursuit of a hidden treasure, encountering familiar characters like The Cyclops (John Goodman) and a trio of alluring Sirens. The men are relentlessly hunted by Sheriff Cooley (Daniel von Bargen), modeled after Posideon. Like Homer's classic, the three men narrowly escape capture and death during their epic treasure-hunting voyage, only for Ulysess to admit that he lied about the treasure.

Hunter's unimpressed Penny is hilarious as she informs her former incarcerated husband that their children believe he was "hit by a train." Her signature Southern Georgia accent is put to good use here, and Penny's command of Ulysses is frightful, irrespective of her 5' 2" presence. The soundtrack to the film, a character in itself featuring a mix of bluegrass, gospel, and blues, won the Grammy for Album of the Year in 2002. Labeled with a rare PG-13 rating, the adventure comedy is a satirical treat for the whole family.

7 'The Incredibles' (2004)

Director: Brad Bird

The Incredibles is an animated film depicting the life of a suburban family living with a secret: they're superheroes. Bob (Craig T. Nelson), Mr. Incredible, and his wife, Elastagirl, Helen Parr (Hunter), have been placed in the Superhero Relocation Program, keeping their superpowers hidden. The couple had no choice after Bob's well-meaning rescue of a man attempting suicide went awry. Amid the ill-fated rescue, super fan Buddy Pine (Jason Lee) interrupts Bob with a request to become his sidekick but is cast aside. Fast-forward 15 years; Bob and Helen now have three children, and Bob yearns to return to his life as Mr. Incredible. Buddy Pine has resurfaced with vengeance in mind and a target on the Incredible family.

The movie was a massive hit at the box office (earning $631.6 million worldwide). Though it seemed to revolve around Bob and his dissatisfaction with the trajectory of his life, Helen's point of view in the movie was just as crucial. The pragmatic, quick-witted matriarch, Helen worked tirelessly to protect her family, eventually rescuing her restless husband. Nominated for four Academy Awards and featured on several critics' "best superhero" movie lists, participating in The Incredibles was a challenge Hunter accepted, facilitating the creation of an icon.

6 'The Firm' (1993)

Director: Sydney Pollack

Based on the best-selling John Grisham legal thriller, The Firm opens by introducing recent Harvard Law School graduate Mitch McDeere (Tom Cruise). Evading the scars of childhood poverty, Mitch accepts a position with a distinguished firm in Memphis, TN. With a new career, Mitch and his wife Abby (Jeanne Tripplehorn) embark on their new upper-echelon lives. However, Mitch uncovers instances of illegal activity regularly committed by the firm and frightening evidence suggesting the disappearance of former associates. The McDeere's try to outsmart the intimidating firm he'd pledged allegiance to, recruiting Gary Busey, Hunter, and David Strathairn to help.

In the summer of 93, The Firm appealed to audiences and was awarded the #1 box office spot, making it Grisham's most successful movie adaptation. Cruise was praised for depicting McDeere, and supporting cast members Hunter, Strathairn, and Busey moved the nail-biting sequences of events along. A duplicitous Gene Hackman, silver-tongued Hal Holbrook, and a chilling Wilford Brimley, miles away from his Quaker Oats man persona, put the 'awful' in lawful as corrosive affiliates of the firm. Hunter was the mistress of disguises as Mitch's investigative partner, Tammy Hemphill, earning another Academy Award Nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

5 'Thirteen' (2003)

Director: Catherine Hardwicke

The movie Thirteen is a gritty depiction of the complex lives of teenagers navigating middle school, highlighting the importance of being seen and accepted. Evan Rachel Wood plays 13-year-old Tracey, the daughter of a recovering alcoholic single mother, Melanie (Hunter). While attempting to balance work, attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and support a former drug-addicted boyfriend, Melanie takes her eyes off her young daughter. Tracey, seizing an opportunity to befriend a popular girl at school, Evie (Nikki Reed), starts down a path of theft, drugs, sex, and violence.

Thirteen was co-written alongside director Hardwicke by actress Reed, who played Evie. The pair wrote the screenplay loosely basing it on events experienced by Reed during her time as a 13-year-old the previous year. The movie was praised for its raw portrayal of the tumultuous teenage gauntlet of emotion and how quickly someone can spiral out of control. The project resulted in accolades for Wood and Hunter, with Hunter scoring another Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

4 'The Big Sick' (2017)

Director: Michael Showalter

Kumail Nanjiani and his wife, Emily V. Gordon, wrote the unbelievably true story of their courtship in The Big Sick. The film is what it suggests: an initially unidentifiable illness that manifests in Emily's body, puzzling doctors and requiring a medically induced coma. Nanjiani plays himself in the movie, with Zoe Kazan stepping in as Emily in the dramedy filled with laughs and exceptional performances. Hunter and Ray Romano portray Emily's parents, Beth and Terry Gardner, who experience their daughter's hospitalization alongside a man they've never met but have come to love.

The movie premiered in 2017 and became a hit for the burgeoning Amazon Studios, surpassing expectations by grossing over $56 million worldwide on a $5 million budget. Critics loved it, and the couple scored an Academy Award nomination for their vulnerable screenplay. Hunter was a tiny tour de force as a frightened mother thrown into a precarious scenario without answers and nothing but time. Through Hunter, Beth is fueled by misplaced emotions supplied by her struggling marriage and helpless, comatose child. The ensemble cast is excellent, and fans of the actor shouldn't sleep on this one.

3 'Raising Arizona' (1987)

Director: Joel Coen

Raising Arizona marked Hunter's first starring opportunity as Ed, a straight-laced police officer beguiled by the oft-incarcerated H.I. McDunnogh (Nicolas Cage) and desperate to have a child. Upon learning that they can't conceive one of their own, the couple decides to kidnap one instead. A furniture tycoon and his wife unexpectedly welcome quintuplets and, to Ed and H.I.'s delight, are quoted in the local paper saying they've "got more than they can handle." Breaking into their household, H.I. picks "the best one," the pair comically dodge more hurdles than a track and field athlete, culminating in a showdown of good versus evil where the stolen infant changes possession like a relay baton.

Critics and audiences weren't ready to embrace Raising Arizona when it was released in 1987. Instead, its value appreciated over time, becoming one of the Coen Brothers' most beloved movies. The entire movie is quotable, with Hunter delivering many memorable lines. The role of Ed has become one of Hunter's most iconic, an impressive fact considering its early place in her career. The innovative early comedy by Joel and Ethan Coen offered a glimpse into the malleable range of McDormand, Cage, and Hunter, which gained attention in Hollywood and led to further legendary performances.

2 'Broadcast News' (1987)

Director: James L. Brooks

Power walking onto the screen of audiences everywhere, Hunter appears in James L. Brooks' 1987 newsroom classic, Broadcast News, as Jane Craig, a confident, capable producer with lofty goals. The multi-talented Albert Brooks co-stars as Jane's best friend, reporter Aaron Altman, and William Hurt plays handsome yet underqualified reporter Tom Grunick. Joan Cusack stars as assistant news director Blair Litton (a scene where she dodges office obstacles in a mad-dash delivery to the control room is physical comedy at its finest). The decorated assortment of players combines to produce a winning piece of highly rewatchable cinema.

At the 60th Academy Awards, Broadcast News was honored with seven nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Hunter. Roger Ebert gave the movie four stars, and Rotten Tomatoes bestowed an impressive 98% score. Audiences will never forget Albert Brooks' character Aaron's epic bout of on-air flop sweat while anchoring the news or Jane's momentary pauses from work, unplugging the phone to cry. Viewers witnessed Hunter in one of her best performances, effectively embodying a character who straddles enviable and unsavory, never fully becoming one or the other.

1 'The Piano' (1993)

Director: Jane Campion

In 1851, Ada McGrath (Hunter) arrives at the shores of New Zealand with her cherished piano and young daughter, Flora (Anna Paquin), to meet Ada's new husband (Sam Neill) in an arranged marriage. Ada, who hasn't spoken a word since she was six, relies on her daughter to translate. The husband and his Maori crew claim they can't transport the piano to their home, and Ada is forced to leave it behind. Baines (Harvey Keitel), a neighbor who has adopted Maori customs, observes and offers a trade: Ada will provide daily piano lessons in exchange for a plot of land. Seizing the opportunity, Ada makes her own deal with Baines, ensuring the return of her piano.

The Piano was a declarative statement by Campion, who became the first female director to win the Palme d'Or at Cannes. It was no surprise that Hunter took home the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance as Ada, given the actress's extraordinary preparation and raw talent. Composer Michael Nyman created an intoxicating piano score, tailoring it to Hunter's proficiency (above average) so she could play the instrument in the movie. Paquin, who was nine years old during filming, also (deservedly) won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress award for her portrayal of Flora. Still, Hunter remains at its center, forever speaking through the swells of her piano by the sea.

