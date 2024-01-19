The Big Picture Holly Madison transitions to executive producer with a new series, The Playboy Murders, based on crimes connected to the Playboy empire.

The series resonates with the continued fascination with Playboy and exposes unknown stories from its history.

The societal changes between then and now give this series a timely relevance in exploring the Playboy lifestyle.

Holly Madison was introduced to reality television audiences on the E! Network in 2005 on The Girls Next Door as one of the aesthetically superior girlfriends of Hugh Hefner, the notorious founder of the Playboy empire. Cameras chronicled Holly and two equally blonde and buxom girlfriends trailing Hugh around and enjoying a privileged lifestyle based solely on their good looks. The show was popular based on the fascination with "all things Playboy," which at the time was synonymous with beauty, sex appeal, and a lavish lifestyle. Most of Hugh's former girlfriends enjoyed their time in the spotlight and then transitioned out of the lifestyle to find a new normal. Holly took her time with Hugh and the Playboy life, and leveraged it into an opportunity to transition behind the scenes as an executive producer for a new docuseries, The Playboy Murders.

Holly believes the series will resonate with viewers because of the continued fascination that everyone continues to have with the Playboy brand. "There are so many different layers to the Playboy world that people are just finding out years later. To think that we're able to do two entire seasons of murders of people that were connected to that world. Playboy was such a far-reaching entertainment empire for so long," she said in an interview with XO Christal. And the docuseries will explore that and more.

Holly Madison Says The Fascination With Playboy's Controversy Is Ongoing

Going behind the scenes in 2024 after being the ultimate "it girl" in the early 2000s is a transition that feels natural for Holly. Looking back on the culture in the early 2000s when she was in the Playboy mansion, Holly reminisces on how times have changed with young women vying for positioning with wealthy men, specifically in terms of social media. "Back then there was a competitive side, but it was just so different from today. I would imagine the Playboy girls might've been trying to see who would have the most followers on social media, because while you were at the mansion you are financially dependent on living there," she said of the differences between her time as a Playmate and the social media influence of today in her chat with XO Christal. "So I think the girls would've been scared to go online and share too much. I doubt there would've been any girls crying about their experience on TikTok or anything like that, because the next day we would've been asked to leave. But it would've been interesting to see how that would've played out."

Privacy was a big contributor to the culture at the Playboy mansion, but that elusiveness is one of the variables that makes Holly's new show such a highly anticipated series. Holly is embracing being a storyteller and believes the stories shared in The Playboy Murders will prove exciting for an audience that is still fascinated with the history of the magazine that set the standard of beauty and celebrated unadulterated sex appeal. "The episodes are all so different. We have some from the 70s, all the way to the early 2000s, and some even more recent than that," she explained in the interview. "The premiere episode is fascinating. The Playboy connection is that Sandy Bentley, is a twin who was one of Hef's girlfriends in the early 2000s along with her twin sister. I remember seeing her and her sister at the first Playboy party that I ever went to, they were the most stunning people I'd ever seen, and so they were fascinating to me for that reason. During the time I was there, one of Hef's friends told me the story about one of Sandy's boyfriends being murdered, and the murder is still unsolved to this day. Hearing that story and all the twists and turns of the story just blew my mind. It's a super roller coaster ride and even the guy that told me said there is no way anyone could've written a better story if they tried."

Holly believes the series will appeal to Playboy fans everywhere because she was fascinated with all the stories herself, even after living at the mansion and being a part of Playboy history. She notes: "I thought I knew everything about what happened to anyone that was associated with Playboy, but there was so much I didn't know. There is a story this season about a woman who posed for Playboy, and she was brutally beaten and basically left for dead. The perpetrators barely got a slap on the wrist and were hardly punished at all. Back then, things were judged so differently. She was judged because people assumed she was a party girl, and she posed nude in a magazine, and she wasn't seen as human the way she would be seen now."

Playboy Wouldn't Have Been Socially Accepted Today

Today's social landscape is almost apples to oranges from the much more male-dominated landscape of the past, making Holly's transition even more timely in 2024 than it would've been 10 years ago. With the 70+ year old Hugh as the focal point of the empire surrounded by a host of much younger beautiful girls catering to his every need, it's easy to assume that in today's climate, feminist attorney Gloria Allred would've been poised to sue Hugh Hefner on behalf of multiple playmates or girlfriends at a moment's notice. "I think the only way the Playboy lifestyle would be accepted today is if people believed the women were well paid and if it was seen as a business transaction. Back then I think a lot of people didn't believe that Hef was really sleeping with the girls, even though he was, it was just hard to believe. It's very different now, so it would have to be presented like it was really a woman's right to be there," Holly said.

The Playboy Murders will air on January 22nd at 10/9C on the ID channel.