They say it takes 10,000 hours of intensive practice to become the master of something. The same rule of thumb goes for acting. Of course, only a few have cracked such an enormous feat in their time in the industry, and many have yet to topple the quadruple digits at all.

It's one thing to transition into a character at the snap of a clapperboard, but to remain in that mindset for hours and sometimes even days without breaking is another skill in itself. To some, it comes naturally. But to others, it's a talent only something like, say, 10,000 hours worth of practice could conjure.

Jack Nicholson

As a way to get into the mindset of a withdrawing alcoholic on the brink of violently snapping, Jack Nicholson would often hold as his character as Jack Torrance in The Shining even when filming ceased. It was so convincing, that co-star Shelley Duvall, who played his on-screen wife Wendy Torrance, would often show genuine fear while filming.

Take the iconic "Here's Johnny!" segment from the end of the movie, for example. Nicholson performed the entire scene without breaking character, meaning Duvall's reaction to the axe suddenly striking the door was worryingly legitimate.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio has become such a prominent star on the Hollywood roster over the years, that his sheer brilliance doesn't surprise us all that much anymore. But his dedication to the set and his on-screen focus is something we can't help but admire each and every time.

Take Django Unchained, for example. During one particular scene, DiCaprio slammed his hand down on a table during a speech, only to realize that he mistakingly sliced it on glass. However, even with blood gushing from his palm, the actor used it to his advantage and continued the scene through to the end. He later needed several stitches.

Channing Tatum

For an actor that fuses both complex dance moves and action-heavy routines into his most iconic roles, it doesn't seem possible to stay in character 24/7. And yet, Channing Tatum has, in fact, delivered some pretty believable performances over the years, without breaking the immersion even when off-screen.

A scene that immediately springs to mind is in Foxcatcher, where Tatum proceeded to headbutt a mirror several times with full force until it shattered. Sure, it was fitting for the character, but it was also completely unscripted. The fact Tatum did it in the heat of the moment was what made it convincing and chilling.

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp is one of the most prolific actors in the industry. He's been acclaimed by critics and audiences alike, and in his heyday, was a box office superstar. One of his most iconic and lucrative roles is, of course, the rogue pirate Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean.

While Depp has a knack for sinking into his familiar roles off-site, he also has a way of keeping the personalities close to heart during most productions. Jack Sparrow, amazingly enough, is just one of them.

Joaquin Phoenix

It's a well-known fact that Joaquin Phoenix, as an actor, has range. From his take on the power-hungry Roman emperor Commodus in Gladiator to the unstable prankster Arthur in Joker, the Hollywood A-lister has proved his worthiness as one of the greatest actors of a generation.

Looking at Walk the Line, where Phoenix took on the role of music legend Johnny Cash, the actor took it upon himself to learn how to sing and play guitar for the part. By the end, the director thought he had done such an exceptional job at portraying Cash, that all recorded vocals ended up being his own. He even made other cast and crew call him J.R., and refused to acknowledge any other given name throughout the production.

Kate Winslet

Besides Titanic and the obvious blockbuster hits, Kate Winslet has gone on to perform in some pretty big movies over the years. Take The Reader, for example, in which she played Hanna Schmitz, an ex-Nazi guard on trial for her crimes during WWII.

According to Winslet, in order to patch into the character before and during production, she maintained a German accent wherever she went, including at home, where she would often read her children bedtime stories. It all paid off, thankfully, when she won the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Heath Ledger

Rounding back to Gotham's most notorious villain, excluding Heath Ledger's iconic performance as The Joker would be an insult. To prepare for such a role, similar to how Joaquin Phoenix went through a drastic weight loss for it, Ledger decided to isolate himself from society altogether.

Locking himself in a hotel for an entire month with nothing more than a journal for his thoughts, the method actor went on to mesh the Joker's personality with his own. Luckily, it all paid off when Ledger walked away with numerous awards for his stellar performance.

Anne Hathaway

Les Misérables was hands down one of the most popular movies of the last decade, with its soundtrack being an absolute staple in the musical genre. However, it might've turned out a little differently without Anne Hathaway to head the cast.

To get in the mindset of her character Fantine, Hathaway had to undergo a strict diet plan, during which she lost 25 lbs before filming commenced. On top of that, she also had to have her hair cut off midway through a scene, to which she agreed to for the sake of the character's story arc.

Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey is undeniably one of the greatest comedy icons in the last fifty years. His creativity is also what helped shape the world of method acting, and so it only makes sense that he makes it to the apex of this list. His in-depth portrayal of Andy Kaufman in Man on the Moon, of course, was what nudged him to such heights back in 1999.

Filling the shoes of the late comedy "song and dance man," Carrey made it a goal to impersonate Kaufman for the entire movie, even when off-site. All of this amounted to a spin-off documentary, Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond, a 90-minute special that showcased Carrey's unrivaled devotion to the role.

Adrien Brody

There's reading scripts day and night, and then there's pushing yourself to the brink of exhaustion and starving yourself to crack the mind of a character. Unfortunately, Adrien Brody aimed for the latter with his lead role in The Pianist.

To get into the headspace of the character, Brody gave up most of his possessions, sold his apartment and his car, and even broke up with his then-girlfriend. He withdrew himself for months, while also being asked to practice piano for four hours a day, to the point of being able to play some of Chopin's most complex works. After finally finishing the part in the movie, the loyal performer went on to win an Oscar in 2003 for Best Actor.

