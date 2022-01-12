Acting is, by nature, an incredibly difficult task that takes an underrated amount of courage and discipline to master. The process required for an actor to identify who their character is and occupy the mindset and physicality of them is typically as unique as it is challenging, with many of the greatest performers of all time employing method acting as a means to become absorbed in the person they are portraying and refusing the break character throughout filming.

While there are many actors who take the approach too far and make it a controversial and even dangerous approach to their craft, there are plenty of celebrated and beloved performers who use their refusal to break character to turn in truly astonishing performances. It is no coincidence that so many of these committed and dedicated actors have earned critical acclaim and Oscar recognition for their best and most determined performances.

10 Joaquin Phoenix

Best Example: 'Joker' (2019)

Having risen to prominence in the 1990s, Joaquin Phoenix has toiled hard over a long career to today be recognized as one of the most brilliant and versatile actors of all time. His ability and willingness to commit so entirely to the characters he plays makes his films essential viewing, and in no film was his dedication and transformation more apparent than in the 2019 supervillain origin drama Joker.

Phoenix lost up to 52 pounds for the part, worked tirelessly to construct the character's grating and unique laugh, and not only stayed in character, but evolved with him on set throughout the production. The now famous performance saw Phoenix earn his first-ever Academy Award from his fourth nomination.

9 Adrien Brody

Best Example: 'The Pianist' (2002)

Whether he's playing a quirky, comedic character in a Wes Anderson movie or guest starring in hit television series like Peaky Blinders or Succession, Adrien Brody has developed a happy knack for being one of the most watchable actors currently working. While he hasn't voyaged to such harrowing dramatic depths in recent years, his greatest-ever performance undoubtedly came in The Pianist in which he portrayed Władysław Szpilman, a Jewish musician who survived the Holocaust.

A display of haunting dedication, Brody pushed himself to the brink of exhaustion and starvation to immerse himself in the role, even giving up most of his possessions, including his car and his apartment, and sacrificing relationships in the process as well. While it made him the youngest ever recipient of Best Lead Actor at the Academy Awards, Brody is reportedly still affected by the lengths he went to for the character.

The Pianist Release Date September 17, 2002 Director Roman Polanski Cast Adrien Brody , Emilia Fox , Michal Zebrowski , Ed Stoppard , Maureen Lipman , Frank Finlay Rating R Runtime 149

8 Channing Tatum

Best Example: 'Foxcatcher' (2014)

Since making his first impression in dance films like 2006's Step Up and the sporting comedy She's the Man, Channing Tatum has gone on to become a much-loved and charismatic actor, one who has a surprising degree of talent to showcase when he applies himself to a role. The greatest example audiences have seen of that so far came in 2014's Oscar-nominated biographical sporting crime drama Foxcatcher.

In the film, Tatum portrays Mark Schultz, an Olympic wrestler who, along with his brother/trainer, joins eccentric millionaire and sponsor John du Pont (Steve Carell) as part of Team Foxcatcher in training for the 1988 Olympics. The movie goes to some pretty dark places, and Tatum excels in its bleakest moments. Such was his dedication that Tatum sustained some pretty severe injuries on set, including a popped eardrum and some nasty cuts from a scene where he smashes a mirror with his head.

7 Jim Carrey

Best Example: 'Man on the Moon' (1999)

Jim Carrey is truly a unique talent, celebrated for his brilliance in so many 90s comedies like Dumb and Dumber and The Mask, while also garnering widespread acclaim as a dramatic actor in films like The Truman Show. While it's not his most well-known movie, Man on the Moon contains what is undoubtedly Carrey's most committed and underrated acting performance as he portrays renowned American entertainer Andy Kaufman.

In fact, his method approach was so intense that it led to a separate documentary - Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond - exploring the great lengths Carrey went to for the role. The documentary looks at how Carrey wanted to impersonate Kaufman to the extent that it was as if he was possessed by the late entertainer's spirit, even going so far as to insist on being called "Andy" throughout production and refusing to break character after the cameras stopped rolling.

6 Anne Hathaway

Best Example: 'Les Misérables' (2012)

Based on the popular stage musical which was itself based on Victor Hugo's 1862 novel, Les Misérables was a huge hit upon release as an epic musical adventure set against the backdrop of the French Revolution. While it featured a great many strong performances, including Hugh Jackman and Russell Crowe's starring parts, Anne Hathaway proved to be an unforgettable scene-stealer as Fantine, a woman forced into prostitution who soon succumbs to illness.

Hathaway's performance was one of devastating dedication, as the actress cut off all her hair and underwent a grueling diet - one which Hathaway herself described as "starvation" - to lose 25lbs to capture the physicality of the dying woman. Despite appearing in the two-and-a-half-hour-long epic for just 15 minutes, Hathaway won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, with her tragic rendition of "I Dreamed A Dream" a strikingly heartbreaking moment.

5 Leonardo DiCaprio

Best Example: 'Django Unchained' (2012)

Leonardo DiCaprio has become one of Hollywood's greatest-ever A-listers with an endless string of phenomenal performances which has seen many audiences start to take his excellence for granted. While he is usually portraying complex heroes in the starring role, one of his most iconic and memorable performances came in the Quentin Tarantino Western Django Unchained, in which he played the supporting role of the film's antagonist, Calvin Candie.

His determined endeavor to stay in character for the film is unquestionable, with the legend of DiCaprio carrying on with a scene despite slicing his hand open on a glass - a wound that would later require stitches - now the stuff of Hollywood folklore. Not only did DiCaprio persist with the scene, but he used the blood gushing from his palm to his advantage. However, despite speculation to the contrary, the blood that was smeared over Kerry Washington's face was actually fake and added in during a later take.

4 Kate Winslet

Best Example: 'The Reader' (2008)

As she has revealed on a number of occasions, Kate Winslet is a master of not only learning but perfecting different accents for her roles in film and television. The acclaim she received for her commitment to the incredibly challenging Delco accent in HBO's miniseries Mare of Easttown is sufficient proof of just that, but so too is her spellbinding portrayal of Hanna Schmitz in the 2008 romantic drama The Reader.

The film sees Winslet play an ex-Nazi guard on trial for her crimes during WWII whose only hope of salvation comes in the form of a younger lover she knew a decade prior, one who discovers Hanna is harboring a secret that could change the outcome of the trial. Winslet refused to drop the German accent throughout the duration of filming, even when reading to her children at night. Her dedication resulted in her winning an Academy Award for her performance.

The Reader Release Date January 2, 2008 Director Stephen Daldry Cast Ralph Fiennes , Jeanette Hain , David Kross , Kate Winslet , Susanne Lothar , Alissa Wilms Rating R Runtime 123

3 Heath Ledger

Best Example: 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

It's a testament to Heath Ledger's outstanding portrayal of the Joker that his legendary antagonist remains so iconic well over a decade after The Dark Knight was released. With Gotham City's criminal factions in decline as Batman (Christian Bale) bullies them off the streets, the Joker steps forward with a plan to not only kill the vigilante but destroy the hope he symbolizes, inflicting terror on the citizens of the city in the process.

To prepare for the role, Ledger decided to isolate himself from society altogether, locking himself in a hotel room for an entire month with little more than a journal and his thoughts in order to discover the mindset of the character's sociopathic psyche. Additionally, Bale also stated in an interview that Legder insisted on being punched in the interrogation scene. Ledger's commitment to the role was undeniable, and it saw him win a posthumous Oscar for his efforts.

2 Jack Nicholson

Best Example: 'The Shining' (1980)

Picking just one example of method acting from Jack Nicholson's illustrious career is no easy feat with the revered thespian championing the approach throughout much of his career, but a striking standout comes in the form of his unnerving portrayal of Jack Torrance in Stanley Kubrick's renowned horror film, The Shining. Depicting the alcoholic writer's gradual descent into homicidal madness, his performance was one of unreserved energy and underlying sadism to be one of the most terrifying ever put to screen.

Admittedly, Nicholson's on-set commitment to the role may have teetered on the edge of acceptability, especially in the context of The Shining already being a very intense and emotionally exhausting shooting experience for many involved. Nicholson would bounce around the room when the cameras weren't rolling, psyching himself up to play the sinister character in a manner that disturbed many, including his co-star Shelley Duvall whose performance was laced with legitimate fear.

The Shining Release Date May 23, 1980 Director Stanley Kubrick Cast Jack Nicholson , Shelley Duvall , Danny Lloyd , Scatman Crothers , Barry Nelson , Philip Stone Rating R Runtime 146

1 Daniel Day-Lewis

Daniel Day-Lewis might just be the greatest actor that cinema has ever seen. A committed method actor, his ability to completely embody a role is truly awe-inspiring, with each and every performance of Day-Lewis' career being handled with the same degree of care and dedication. One of his very best performances came in the 1989 drama My Left Foot, in which he played Irish artist Christy Brown who, despite being born with a severe case of cerebral palsy which left him only able to use his left foot, became a celebrated painter and writer.

Day-Lewis was so resolute in his refusal to break character that he would insist on being carried around the set in a wheelchair and was spoon-fed by production assistants during lunch breaks in order to maintain the character's dependent lifestyle. Regardless of whether audiences view it as genius or tedious, it resulted in an outstanding performance that saw Day-Lewis win the first of his three Academy Awards.

My Left Foot Release Date February 24, 1989 Director Jim Sheridan Cast daniel day-lewis , Ray McAnally , Brenda Fricker , Cyril Cusack , Fiona Shaw , Hugh O'Conor , Adrian Dunbar Rating R Runtime 103

