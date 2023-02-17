Many of today’s most renowned actors gain popularity by playing characters with similar archetypes. Actors like Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen have made names for themselves as reliable action and comedy stars, respectively. Audiences crave the familiarity and sense of comfort felt by their unwavering personas.

However, some of Hollywood’s best performers have the power to break free from the molds of conventionality. From someone like Paul Rudd, who continuously defies expectations, to Meryl Streep, who can just seemingly do it all, certain actors possess the innate ability to refuse to be typecast as one role.

1 Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep has assumed the role of some of film's most iconic characters, including the ruthless Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada and the titular Sophie in Sophie's Choice. Her effortless commitment to the roles she inhabits has unsurprisingly led her to being the most nominated actor in Academy Awards history.

Though she may be most recognized for her dramatic performances, her talents as a comedic actress are equally notable, like in Adam McKay'sDon't Look Up. In recent years, she has delved into the realm of movie musicals, showcasing her unexpectedly impressive vocals in films like Mamma Miaand The Prom.

2 Viola Davis

Viola Davis' gravitas and fortitude as an actress is undeniable. Her performances in films like Fences, Doubt, and How To Get Away With Murder demonstrate the potent command she can hold over an audience. In 2020, she even exhibited her singing ability in as the title character in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Davis is also now a staple of the DC Extended Universe, playing the merciless Amanda Waller with a refreshingly dry wit and sarcasm in projects such as The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. Subsequently, it is difficult to pinpoint a definitive role for this powerhouse actress, leaving the door open to unlimited potential for future performances.

3 Tom Hanks

Often referred to as "America's Dad", Tom Hanks has been the centerpiece of a multitude of classic films and audiences simply cannot seem to get enough of him. For some, his voice will always be associated with Woody from the Toy Story franchise. For others, it is impossible not to separate him from his Oscar-winning turn in Forrest Gump.

In the past year alone, Hanks played a vast array of characters, including a fraudulent music entrepreneur in Elvis, an Italian woodcarver in Pinocchio, and a disgruntled widower in A Man Called Otto. With a resume like this, it is no wonder audiences have difficulty labeling him as one particular type.

4 Paul Rudd

It is hard to imagine a time when Paul Rudd was not the household name he has now become. Before he became a major player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the face of the Ant-Man franchise, Rudd starred in a mix of cult classics, like Wet Hot American Summer, and goofy comedies, like I Love You, Man.

Years later, Rudd's refined sense of comedic timing and sincere commitment to character has allowed him to broaden his range as an actor. Aside from spearheading three Marvel movies, he has since exhibited dramatic prowess in films like The Fundamentals of Caring and The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

5 Dave Bautista

As a former WWE Superstar, Dave Bautista followed in the footsteps of his predecessors, like Dwayne Johnson and John Cena, by transitioning from a professional wrestler into an actor. His breakout role as Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise even remains his most recognizable character.

Bautista has now broadened his domain by bringing his charming sense of humor into more dramatic roles in movies like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and the upcoming Knock at the Cabin. His involvement in the Dune franchise is a promising sign of what lies ahead for him.

6 Leonardo DiCaprio

For many years, Leonardo DiCaprio was an Oscar-less fan-favorite who was known for his flashy, exuberant performances in blockbuster hits, like The Wolf of Wall Street or Django Unchained. When he finally won an Oscar for The Revenant in 2016, he already had a stellar resume of eminent roles.

Recently, his more subdued performances in Don't Look Upand Once Upon a Time in Hollywood have exhibited a less boisterous side to his acting abilities that harkens back to his earlier performances in films like Titanic. His upcoming portrayal as Teddy Roosevelt in Martin Scorsese's Roosevelt will certainly display even deeper levels of what he can accomplish.

7 Steve Carell

Steve Carell will always be known first and foremost as Michael Scott from the legendary and highly rewatchable sitcom, The Office. Through The Office and films like The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Carell has perfected the art of playing the lovable dimwit, proving the sincerity and empathy manifested in his comedy.

Interestingly, Carell's dramatic abilities are equally sincere and empathetic. Movies such as Beautiful Boy and Foxcatcher are prime examples of how he is able to be taken seriously under the right circumstances. He has even successfully navigated finding the perfect blend of the two genres as made evident by his performances in The Big Short and Little Miss Sunshine.

8 Amy Adams

Amy Adams made a splash by hilariously embodying Princess Giselle in Disney's subversive musical comedy, Enchanted. She recently returned to the role in 2022 for the long-awaited sequel, Disenchanted. She further revealed her musical talents with her roles in Dear Evan Hansen and The Muppets.

While she is clearly capable of portraying these larger-than-life personas, her poise and restraint in films like Arrival and The Fighter indicate that she can give life to darker, complex characters just as easily. Like Davis and Rudd, she also is an integral member of a superhero franchise, serving as the DC Extended Universe's Lois Lane.

9 Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah started her career as a Grammy Award-winning rapper before transitioning to acting. While audiences may most commonly associate her with lighthearted comedies like Last Holiday or Girls Trip, her role as Robyn McCall on the rebooted CBS crime drama, The Equalizer, demonstrates the emotional depth she is able to unlock.

Having appeared in several movie musicals, including Hairspray and Chicago, Latifah has also found a way to integrate her musical ability with her acting chops. A perfect example of this unification of her talents was her Emmynominated turn as the famous Blue singer, Bessie Smith, in the HBO TV movie, Bessie.

10 Bill Hader

Bill Hader was the face of Saturday Night Live for much of the mid-2000s, known for his outrageous characters and uncannily accurate impressions. He has since broken into the territory of dramatic acting, using his comedic skills to elevate his more serious roles, like in The Skeleton Twins or Trainwreck.

Hader has made a full transition into drama as a result of his Emmy-winning portrayal of the titular sadistic serial killer on HBO's Barry. Thankfully, Hader never shies away from showcasing his comedic abilities, particularly in the realm of animation, due to his roles in The Angry Birds Movie and Inside Out.

