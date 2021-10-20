Have you ever watched a film and questioned the age difference between two actors in a film? Sure, you can do a quick search on IMDb, but you need to search the names separately. This information is now easier to access with Hollywood Age Gap, the website that can give you this information on the spot. As of now, the site is currently dedicated to films, displaying the gaps in square charts right on the home page.

Hollywood Age Gap hails from Lynn Fisher, an innovative graphic designer. Upon opening her site, the largest gaps appear at the top. Hal Ashby's cult favorite Harold and Maude (1971) takes the cake for the largest discrepancy, with the difference between Harold (Bud Cort) and Maude (Ruth Gordon) coming in at 52 years. Gordon was 75 during the film's production, while Cort was only 23. And whilte it's easy to raise eyes at this on mere face value, those who have seen the dark comedy will know it's undeniably an element of the film's charm.

Of the four relationships that appear first (or oldest) on the site, Harold and Maude's is the only where the female character is older. The other three hail from Roger Michell's Venus, Phillip Noyce's The Quiet American, and Joel Coen's The Big Lebowski, with Peter O'Toole and Jodie Whittaker 50 years apart, Michael Caine and Do Thi Hai Yen 49 years apart, and David Huddleston and Tara Reid 45 years apart respectively. As the scrolling continues, several Woody Allen films appear, such as Mighty Aphrodite, Hollywood Ending, and Whatever Works. This prevalence is not too surprising given what has been known about the director.

Thankfully the site does not discrimate for heterosexual couples, with the differences on display in films like Call Me By Your Name, Blue Is the Warmest Color, and Carol also included. Hollywood Age Gap also brings in multiple relationships from a single film, with Brokeback Mountain standing as an example by including the relationships between Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway, Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams, and Gyllenhaal and Ledger.

However, there are several relationships still missing from the site at the moment, with Fisher encouraging contributions. It will be intriguing to see if the film will include relationships outside of heterosexual and homosexual relationships. For instance, the difference between Joaquin Phoenix and Scarlett Johansson in Her or Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Solo: A Star Wars Story is not yet included.

Additionally, any of the relationships can be posted in a tweet directly through the site itself. And if you just want to praise the work that Fisher has already put forth, feel free to buy her a coffee!

