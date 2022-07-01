The Hollywood Critics Association unveiled its first set of honorary awards for the Second Annual HCA TV Awards, including two beloved actors of our time in Giancarlo Esposito and Quinta Brunson, and a pair of exemplary shows in As We See It and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The HCA TV Awards look to honor both the best and most diverse talent in television. In total, six honorary awards will be handed out alongside the other major awards. Awards will be revealed over a two-night event starting on Saturday, August 13 with broadcast and streaming shows separate by night. The complete list of nominations will be available on July 7.

Esposito is set to receive the TV Icon Award for his on-screen brilliance in recent years. On television, he's built a name for himself as the terrifying Gus Fring on two of the biggest shows of the past 20 years - Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. His portrayal of villainy is so beloved that the entirety of the ad campaign for the game Far Cry 6 was built around him as the big bad. Most recently, he also appeared in The Mandalorian and The Boys, garnering two Emmy nominations for the former and proving his prowess to intimidate on-screen knows no bounds. In total, he's earned five Emmy nominations. "Giancarlo Esposito pours his soul into every project that he takes on,” HCA President, Lauren Huff said of the actor. “Giancarlo’s dedication and passion is undeniable and we at the HCA couldn’t be happier to be honoring his expansive career at this year’s ceremony."

As a relative newcomer on-screen, Brunson will be honored with the TV Breakout Star Award for her freshman comedy Abbott Elementary. Brunson's star has been on the rise for some time now as she's gone "from Buzzfeed to iZombie to A Black Lady’s Sketch Show in just a few years’ time," per HCA Co-founder Ashley Menzel. Every step in her career has taken her to greater heights with A Black Lady's Sketch Show becoming one of the most acclaimed modern sketch comedies and Abbott Elementary becoming one of the best shows on broadcast television. The latter leads all TCA Award nominees with five nominations, including an Individual Achievement in Comedy nod for Brunson.

Image via ABC

RELATED: 'Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, and Lisa Ann Walter to Host TCA Awards 2022

As We See It is up for the Spotlight Award with stars Sue Ann Pien, Rick Glassman, and Albert Rutecki and creator Jason Katims accepting on behalf of the series. Meant to honor series that highlight underrepresented voices and strongly represent them, the Spotlight Award was given to the series for its portrayal of autism. As We See It has earned high praise from critics and audiences alike for its accuracy in that regard, posting a very 93% critic rating and 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. HCA Founder Scott Menzel had high praise of his own for the series:

Films and TV shows that shine a light on autism have been widely overlooked in the entertainment industry until recently. As we continue the fight for representation within the industry, it is important that authentic casting is represented in the type of the stories being told on screen. Shows like, As We See It are not only great for representation but as conversation starters which help to educate those who are not familiar with autism and how it impacts everyday lives.

Finally, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds rounds out the bunch with the Legacy Award which is given to series that uphold the values of the franchise they hail from while not sacrificing quality in the process. HCA Vice President Nestor Betancor noted in his own statement that the show is practically the embodiment of that award, satisfying Star Trek fans of all generations. The Paramount+ series treaded some dangerous waters as a direct prequel to the original series, but still managed to honor its predecessor while proving its quality to its audience.

All nominees for the HCA TV Awards will be announced on July 7 at 8 a.m. PT on the Hollywood Critics Association YouTube channel.