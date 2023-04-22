There has been a slew of iconic horror icons over the past centuries, including Chucky, Pinhead, Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, and Freddy Krueger. But behind those characters lie equally iconic actors, such as Robert Englund, who is the focus of the upcoming documentary titled Hollywood Dreams And Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story. Cinedigm released the trailer for the documentary, showing an in-depth look at the legacy of the man behind A Nightmare on Elm Street.

In the trailer, the actor said that becoming a horror icon is something he never set out to become, adding, "[It's] something I wasn't planning; it's just something that happened." Ever since Freddy Krueger was introduced as a nightmarish villain in the original 1984 film, Englund has also left a formidable impact, not only in the horror genre but in the entertainment industry at large. Set to premiere on Screambox on June 6, the documentary about the British actor will also highlight some of the known figures in the horror scene, including Heather Langenkamp, the actress who starred as Nancy Thompson in some A Nightmare on Elm Street installments, as well as Nancy Englund, Eli Roth, Doug Bradley,Tony Todd, Adam Green, Lance Henriksen, Lin Shaye, Kane Hodder, and Bill Moseley.

Directed by Gary Smart and Christopher Griffiths, the documentary will also feature interviews from the legendary actor and director—shot over a two-year period—showcasing his life and career, from his early days to his biggest break as the iconic Freddy Krueger in the 1980s horror flick.

Image via New Line Cinema

Englund's Long-Standing Legacy

The actor is best known for playing the supernatural serial killer, which is what propelled him to fame, but Englund also explored other sides of cinema, including romance, comedy, and drama, in such films as Buster and Billie, A Star Is Born, Big Wednesday, and The Great Smokey Roadblock. While he's shown himself to be a versatile performer, his Freddy Kruger role—which he played in seven films before passing the bladed glove to Jackie Earle Haley in the 2010 remake of the same name—is what really cemented his status as an icon.

Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story will premiere on Screambox on June 6. You can check out the trailer below.