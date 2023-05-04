Although Freddie may be the stuff of nightmares, fans of the horror icon Robert Englund aren’t going to want to sleep on the collector’s edition Blu-ray release and SteelBook drop of Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story. Featuring dreamy artwork styled by Creepy Duck, the film is receiving a SteelBook makeover to coincide with its Blu-ray collector’s edition slipcase debut on July 25. The perfect piece to add to your A Nightmare on Elm Street, Wes Craven, or Englund shrine, both releases are also packed with exclusive bonus material unavailable anywhere else.

Strong enough to keep Freddy’s knives at bay, the SteelBook features a thick cover boasting beautifully designed artwork that depicts the many faces of Englund. Although the star and his larger-than-life horror persona take front and center, other images include throwbacks to his roles in titles like The Mangler. The inside of the cover reveals a pristine black-and-white image of Freddy posing in his recognizable fedora and striped sweater looking as dashing as ever.

Like the SteelBook, the Blu-ray slipcase also dazzles with some eye-catching artwork with an animated cover featuring not only performances from Englund’s decades-spanning career but also those who helped shape it, such as his Stay Hungry co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger. The disc’s main case features the previously released artwork that accompanied the announcement of the title’s June 6 arrival on Screambox.

What’s Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story About?

Peeling back the layers of makeup and unveiling the man beneath the sweater, Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story will take fans into the life of the legendary star who made audiences afraid of a nursery rhyme. Adding the cherry on top to what many consider to be the heyday of horror, Englund’s Freddy Krueger scared up a loyal fandom in a decade that brought audiences the beginnings of the Friday the 13th, Hellraiser, and Child’s Play franchises. Craftily carving up his own niche in the genre, Englund has become a name synonymous with slasher flicks.

Not only does the Gary Smart and Christopher Griffiths (Pennywise: The Story of IT) co-directed doc take a deep dive into what made Englund the successful icon that he’s become but it also pulls back the curtain on so many of the actor’s other projects. From his first taste of the industry in Buster and Billie to his directorial debut with 1988’s 967-EVIL, and his appearance in Netflix’s Stranger Things, the documentary will cover it all. Featuring interviews with not only Englund and his wife Nancy Englund but also several notable names in horror including Heather Langenkamp, Eli Roth, Lin Shaye, Tony Todd, Bill Moseley, and others, the SteelBook and Blu-ray collector’s editions are must-haves for your horror display.

Check out SteelBook and Blu-ray slipcase artwork below and keep scrolling for the list of special features that accompany both releases:

Bonus Features

