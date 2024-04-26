The Big Picture Celebrate 40 years of Nightmare on Elm Street with the retro VHS release of Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares showcasing Robert Englund's career.

Limited to 50 copies worldwide, the VHS includes interviews with Englund & his co-stars, offering fans a unique look into the horror legend's life.

Experience the horror genre's boom of the 80s with Freddy Krueger on VHS, bringing back that nostalgic feel for fans and collectors alike.

A Nightmare on Elm Street is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. That classic slasher film from director Wes Craven launched one of the most beloved pop culture franchises in history, spawning an endless amount of sequels, merchandise, and a TV series. A major reason for its success was due to star Robert Englund, who brought the man of our nightmares, Freddy Krueger, to haunting life. Last year a critically acclaimed documentary based on Englund's life, Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story, scared its way into genre-lovers’ hearts. Now the horror-centric documentary is receiving a retro VHS release.

Distributed by Lunchmeat, this will be a special release limited to just 50 copies worldwide. The VHS will feature the documentary’s poster artwork of the many faces of Englund, including Freddy. The film itself is presented in native widescreen format and duplicated in NTSC. Teasing the upcoming release, Lunchmeat’s Josh Schafer said, “With so many of Englund’s works being seen and familiarized on videotape, it only felt right to offer fans and collectors the opportunity to experience this fantastic doc on VHS. We all know the Freddy movies just feel different on videocassette, and we wanted to bring that feel to this film for those who want it.” The horror genre was a big reason for the home media/VHS boom of the 80s. Freddy Krueger took over for both Michael Myers and Jason Vorhoees as the genre’s most popular character. This was reflected in his franchise’s many VHS releases. Each Nightmare film received multiple VHS releases throughout the 80s and 90s. It didn’t matter if each passing entry in the franchise dipped in quality, Freddy transcended his niche genre. He made slashers cool again after the original set of Friday the 13th sequel made the sub-genre run stale.

The Man of Your Nightmares

Close

Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares received a ton of praise when released last year for the amount of effort it took to give us a peak into Englund’s historic career and the man under Freddy’s signature fedora. Featuring interviews with Englund and various of his co-stars over the years, like Lin Shaye, Tony Todd, and Heather Langenkamp, horror fans got a better appreciation for the actor’s lengthy filmography. Besides all the Nightmare films, Englund has appeared in other horror gems like Wishmaster, Urban Legend, Hatchet, and Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon. He also recently guest starred in Stranger Things Season 4.

When Does ‘Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares’ Release on VHS?

Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story releases on VHS on Saturday, April 27 at 12 PM EST. It’ll be available for purchase on Lunchmeat’s website for $30. Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares is also currently streaming on Screambox and has traditional Blu-ray. If you want to watch Nightmare on Elm Street as well, it’s currently streaming on Netflix. This is a part of their 1984 collection.