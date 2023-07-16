For the first time since 1960, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) are on a simultaneous strike. The volatile combination of unfair wages, lack of streaming representation, problematic implementation of AI tech, and more led industry members to protest the world's most extensive entertainment studios. The WGA has been on strike for about two months, and the SAG strike is only a few days old, but if the recent baffling actions and words of Hollywood's elite are any indication, we are in for a long and tumultuous dual strike.

The WGA strike has already led many productions to either stall or cease production entirely, with examples being huge Netflix programs like Stranger Things and Cobra Kai. Productions with completed scripts were saved, but that changed when SAG announced their strike, halting significant projects like Deadpool 3. Now, nobody can continue developing new content without following strict approval and guidelines. You would think with such a historic stand-still, the head honchos of Hollywood would be actively searching for amicable comprises, right? Unfortunately, some film industry leaders have instead doubled down on their policies, choosing to degrade, belittle, and even starve the writers and actors looking for fair compensation.

Warner Bros. Discovery Crossed a Line

Since becoming the CEO of the newly-merged Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav has become the subject of several controversies regarding his business decisions with the company and its projects. These controversies were explored in an admittedly unflattering piece by freelance writer Jason Bailey, who published an article titled "How Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Became Public Enemy Number One in Hollywood." The article was uploaded to GQ on July 3, but was then edited significantly and then removed from the site altogether. The reason? Warner Bros. Discovery objected to the piece, though did not elaborate on what the alleged "inaccuracies" made in the article were, stating the following:

“The freelance reporter made no attempt to reach out to Warner Bros. Discovery to fact-check the substance of the piece before publishing — a standard practice for any reputable news outlet. As is also standard practice, we contacted the outlet and asked that numerous inaccuracies be corrected. In the process of doing so, the editors ultimately decided to pull the piece."

Bailey's piece (the full, unedited version of which you can read by clicking here), in this writer's personal opinion, does not say or do anything that warranted a response like this from Warner Bros. Discovery. For starters, as Deadline points out in their article on the piece's removal, it is "not the norm for corporate coverage in general" for an op-ed like Bailey's article to "reach out" to the subject of a piece. Secondly, despite claiming inaccuracies were the point of contention that WBD objected to, the actual edits to the piece contradict that claim. The things that were changed were not correcting of incorrect facts, but rather unflattering insults levied at Zaslav's character, such as the sections comparing Zaslav to Logan Roy (Brian Cox) from Succession and Edward Lewis (Richard Gere) from Pretty Woman. The piece's title was also changed to "How Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav Became Public Enemy Number One in Hollywood".

In objecting to Jason Bailey's piece (which has his various claims extensively cited with sources), Warner Bros. Discovery has not only set a potentially devastating precedent for entertainment journalism but also has drawn even more attention to the article than it likely would have received had they not acknowledged it. If an op-ed like Bailey's article can be subject to corporate takedowns, why not unflattering reviews of the latest motion pictures? That's not a question that I or any writer or journalist who has dedicated their life to studying entertainment and storytelling should have to ask.

In David Zaslav's defense, these complaints made against GQ by Warner Bros. Discovery might have been made on behalf of a publicity team without his involvement. Still, the prospect of a company being able to shut down an article for an opinion on a prominent figure is fundamentally problematic. In an age where writers and actors of the industry are at odds with the major Hollywood studios, the last group that those studios need against them is the free press.

Anonymous Hollywood Executives Boast About Starving Writers on Strike

You might be wondering what the Zaslav/GQ controversy has to do with the ongoing strikes. Well, the above is just one example of how some studios are presenting themselves as either not understanding or not caring about how their business decisions affect the lives of the people they work with. This is further illustrated by another piece from Deadline that discussed how Hollywood Studios are waiting writers to "go broke" before initiating talks next fall. The executives quoted in the piece remained anonymous, and it's easy to see why given how reprehensible some of these statements are.

One particular statement from a reported studio executive stands out as particularly cruel, reading "The endgame is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses." That's certainly up there with one of the worst things I've ever read a human being say in my entire life, but it also highlights an even bigger problem that will likely permeate throughout the ongoing strikes. Instead of continuously working to find a solution that benefits both parties, the side that greatly exceeds the other in terms of wealth and security is fully willing to let people with families and children go homeless, just so they can make even more money.

It would be admittedly unfair to assume that every exec in Hollywood thinks the same way as this anonymous individual. Still, thinking the only way out of an industry strike is to starve and evict people is despicable, vile, and inhumane. Especially when one side has the wealth and means to prevent that from happening, even if it's temporarily. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers has absolutely no leg to stand on by saying "The Union has regrettably chosen a path that will lead to financial hardship for countless thousands of people who depend on the industry," if this is really what it's organization's members think about the protestors.

The day that SAG-AFTRA announced they would be going on strike is also the day when The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger decided to make some highly questionable comments on the strike, calling the two strikes "disturbing" and "unrealistic":

“It’s very disturbing to me. We’ve talked about disruptive forces on this business and all the challenges we’re facing, the recovery from COVID which is ongoing, it’s not completely back. This is the worst time in the world to add to that disruption. I understand any labor organization’s desire to work on behalf of its members to get the most compensation and be compensated fairly based on the value that they deliver. We managed, as an industry, to negotiate a very good deal with the Directors' Guild that reflects the value that the directors contribute to this great business. We wanted to do the same thing with the writers, and we’d like to do the same thing with the actors. There’s a level of expectation that they have, that is just not realistic. And they are adding to the set of the challenges that this business is already facing that is, quite frankly, very disruptive.”

So...there's a lot wrong with that statement. For one, comparing the strikes for fair compensation, protection from AI overreach, and more to the COVID-19 pandemic feels rather demeaning to the millions of people who had their lives permanently altered by the medical emergency. Iger seems to be using that example to show the poor timing of the strike, but what's really poor timing is how Iger made these ill-advised comments just a day after he renewed his contract with Disney. A contract that reportedly leads to a salary of over $25 million a year. Apparently, a salary that size is reasonable, but wanting fair payment and protection from AI replacement (as well as not wanting to sell their likeness for eternity) is not.

It also doesn't help that The Walt Disney Company is one of the first companies to implement AI into their content, with the AI-generated opening credits of Secret Invasion generating plenty of controversy. Again, not a great message to send to the disenfranchised members of the industry.

How Can Hollywood's Elite Regain the Industry's Trust?

The purpose of this piece is not to shame Hollywood's elite into making better decisions for the industry...alright, yes, it is, and I apologize for suggesting otherwise. I will do better to be more transparent.

Do you see what I did there? I made a comment, realized it was wrong, apologized, and then expressed interest in doing better. Hollywood's elite should consider taking that series of events if they want to move forward. With the industry now completely halted, it's unlikely that studios can wait until fall. Productions need to get going, and they need to get going fast. You may think that the writers and actors on strike are ready to give up at the drop of a hat. You would be wrong. A dual strike like this has not happened for the better part of a century and will lead to a fundamentally different landscape for the entertainment industry. The question now isn't if that change will happen; it's when.