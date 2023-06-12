The Golden Globes have been freed from the shackles of the Hollywood Foreign Press, following the news that Dick Clark Productions and Elridge had acquired all of the Golden Globes' assets, rights and properties from the corrupt organisation. As a result of these developments, the HFPA and its questionable membership base, will no longer functioning and as such, will dissolve with immediate effect.

In the official statement, it was added that the 81st edition of the Golden Globe Awards are scheduled for Sunday, January 7, 2024. However, the event currently lacks a broadcast partner following the conclusion of the show's longstanding contract with NBC. Negotiations have taken place with various outlets, including NBC.

The HFPA, which had been marred by a string of controversies, had become a toxic brand and their dissolution is good news for those working within the entertainment industry. After a non-televised ceremony in 2022 due to the controversy surrounding the HFPA's lack of diversity, the 2023 Golden Globe Awards made a comeback to television. However, the ceremony was viewed by an all-time low of 6.3 million viewers.

Image via HFPA

The Murky History of the HFPA

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has faced significant controversy over the years. One of the primary reasons for this controversy stems from the HFPA's lack of diversity and questionable ethical practices. Firstly, the HFPA has been criticised for its lack of racial and ethnic diversity among its members. The organisation consists of around 90 voting members, and historically, it has been accused of excluding qualified journalists from diverse or underrepresented backgrounds. This lack of diversity led to widespread concerns about blatant bias among other issues. Secondly, the HFPA has faced accusations of ethical misconduct and conflicts of interest, mainly to do with what could best be described as bribery. It has been known to accept lavish gifts and trips from studios and production companies, raising serious doubts about their objectivity and impartiality in the voting process. These ethical breaches have called into question the integrity of the Golden Globe Awards and the legitimacy of their results.

Disturbing behaviour on the part of notable individuals, too, have raised alarm and called into question the ethical stance of choosing to attend the awards and indeed, by doing so, validating them as legitimate in their own right. In 2018, actor Brendan Fraser accused Philip Berk, the eight-time president of the HFPA, of sexually assaulting him in 2003, leading to the actor being blacklisted by Hollywood after suffering a breakdown. Berk publicly attempted to laugh off the accusations and extended a private, insincere apology.

Around that time, the HFPA initiated an internal inquiry and concluded that the incident happened - but was intended as a joke, yet chose not to disclose the investigator's findings to Fraser. Instead, they requested Fraser's endorsement of a collective statement. Fraser, quite rightly, refused. The actor also made the decision not to attend this year's ceremony, where he was nominated for Best Actor in a Dramatic Film. Needless to say, news of the putchase of Golden Globes asset by Dick Clark Productions and Elridge is certainly welcome news.