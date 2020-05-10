‘Hollywood’ Stars Dylan McDermott, Patti LuPone & David Corenswet on Making the Netflix Series

What would have happened if inclusion and representation were taken more seriously in the Golden Age of Hollywood? While we will never actually know, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan attempt to answer the question in their Netflix limited series, Hollywood, which is like a What If…? comic book about Hollywood in the 1940s. The series takes real people like Rock Hudson, Anna May Wong, and Vivien Leigh and combines them with fictionalized aspiring actors and filmmakers who are willing to do whatever it takes to make Hollywood look at every person as equal, no matter their race or sexual orientation. Also, unlike some of Murphy’s previous projects like American Horror Story or American Crime Story, Hollywood has an upbeat and optimistic tone which works really well with the time period and material.

With the series now streaming on Netflix, I recently did a Zoom call with David Corenswet, Dylan McDermott and Patti LuPone to talk about making the series. During the interview, they talked about Ryan Murphy’s commitment to diversity and inclusion both in front of and behind the camera, how the series is like the comic book What If… except instead of superheroes it’s 1940s Hollywood, the way the series evolved as they shot it, and more. In addition, Corenswet teases what fans can expect in The Politician season 2.

Here’s the official Hollywod synopsis:

A new limited series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Hollywood follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost. Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood’s Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day. Provocative and incisive, Hollywood exposes and examines decades-old power dynamics, and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled. – Hollywood stars David Corenswet as Jack, Darren Criss as Raymond, Jeremy Pope as Archie, Laura Harrier as Camille, Samara Weaving as Claire, Dylan McDermott as Ernie, Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid, Patti LuPone as Avis, Jim Parsons as Henry Willson, Jake Picking as Rock Hudson, Joe Mantello as Dick, and Maude Apatow as Henrietta. The series is Executive Produced by Co-Creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, along with Alexis Martin Woodall and Janet Mock, who also serves as a writer and a director.

