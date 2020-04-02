First Look at ‘Hollywood’ Reveals Ryan Murphy’s Glam, Grim Netflix Drama

When I first reported on Hollywood, Ryan Murphy‘s (Glee, American Horror Story, every other show on television) upcoming throwback Netflix drama, all we had was a poster, a release date, and the tease of a grim-but-glamorous narrative ready to dismantle all our favorite silver-screen myths. But now, Netflix has unleashed a litany of first look images from the new show, featuring cast members like Samara Weaving, Jim Parsons, Laura Harrier, Darren Criss, Holland Taylor, Dylan McDermott, Patti LuPone, and many more. And if this show doesn’t inspire a ton of Halloween costumes, I’ll eat my period appropriate hat.

Netflix also released a note from executive producer/writer/director Janet Mock that can tell you a little more about what to expect from the show:

With the present so fraught and the future uncertain, we turned to the past for direction, uncovering buried history to spin an aspirational tale of what ifs: What if a band of outsiders were given a chance to tell their own story? What if the person with greenlight power was a woman? The screenwriter a black man? What if the heroine was a woman of color? The matinee idol openly gay? And what if they were all invited into the room where the decisions are made, entering fully and unapologetically themselves to leave victorious and vaunted, their place in history cemented. HOLLYWOOD is a love letter to our little industry town where dreamers dwell, stars are born, and magic transcends reality.

Hollywood was co-created by frequent collaborators Murphy and Ian Brennan. Beyond Mock, Murphy, and Brennan, producers include regular Murphy collaborators Criss, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Alexis Martin Woodall, Tanase Popa, Reilly Smith, and Eric Kovtun. The show comes to Netflix May 1 — enjoy the first pictures below. For more on Netflix, check out what’s coming to the service this month.