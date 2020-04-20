Netflix’s ‘Hollywood’ Trailer Reveals Ryan Murphy’s ‘What If?’ Take on the Golden Age

Netflix has released the first Hollywood trailer for executive producer Ryan Murphy’s upcoming limited series, and it’s got a little bit of everything—sex, glamor, and of course unbridled ambition. Created by Murphy and Glee co-creator Ian Brennan, the show takes place in the Golden Age of Hollywood and follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers as they try to make their way through old power structures.

But instead of simply delving into history, Hollywood looks to change it. The synopsis says the show examines “what the entertainment landscape might look like if decades-old power dynamics had been dismantled,” offering something of a What If? twist on Tinseltown. Indeed, many of the protagonists are minorities who were subjected to marginalization in the industry, but I’m curious to see how far Murphy goes into What If land. The trailer hints at the possibility of Rock Hudson being openly gay, or a black actress landing a lead, non-servant role in a major motion picture. Does the show merely pose the question, or will we get to see what happens to Hollywood (and the world at large) if it embraces diversity in the post-World War II era?

I’m curious. Murphy certainly has a knack for coming up with great/wild ideas, so I’m hopeful this one has the follow-through. This is his second series for Netflix after The Politician launched last year.

Check out the Hollywood trailer below. The series debuts on May 1st on Netflix and stars David Corenswet as Jack, Darren Criss as Raymond, Jeremy Pope as Archie, Laura Harrier as Camille, Samara Weaving as Claire, Dylan McDermott as Ernie, Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid, Patti LuPone as Avis, Jim Parsons as Henry Willson, Jake Picking as Rock Hudson, Joe Mantello as Dick, and Maude Apatow as Henrietta.

Here’s the official synopsis for Hollywood: